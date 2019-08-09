'The Angry Birds Movie 2' poster (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
'The Angry Birds Movie 2' poster (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

'The Angry Birds 2' release date preponed

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 10:09 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): The release date of upcoming animated feature 'Angry Birds 2' has been preponed to August 13.
The movie which is a sequel to the 2016 film 'The Angry Birds' was earlier scheduled to release on August 16.
Reprising their roles from the first instalment are Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Bill Hader, Danny McBride, and Peter Dinklage.
Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Lil Rel Howery, Dove Cameron, Zach Woods and Nicki Minaj have joined the cast for the upcoming film, reported Variety.
'Angry Birds 2' is directed by Thurop Van Orman and John Rice while it is produced by John Cohen and Mary Ellen Bauder Andrews.
David Maisel and Catherine Winder are serving as the executive producers on the film.
'The Angry Birds Movie' registered a good amount at the box office earning USD 350 million worldwide and garnered over USD 107.5 million domestically in 2016.
The first instalment was directed by Fergal Reilly and Clay Kaytis and was set on an island with an entire population including happy, flightless birds except for the Red (voiced by Sudeikis), speedy Chuck (Gad), and Bomb (McBride). (ANI)

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 10:22 IST

Anna Camp on finding herself after divorce with Skylar Astin

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): It's been a while since Anna Camp filed for divorce from Skylar Astin, and the actor now decided to talk about it.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 10:05 IST

Rumer Willis opens up about dealing with online bullying since early age

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): American actor Rumer Wills reminded everyone that growing up in the spotlight isn't all sunshine and daisies.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 09:54 IST

Natalie Portman's 'Lucy in the Sky' to release in October

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): Hollywood actor Natalie Portman is all set to feature on screens as an astronaut in 'Lucy in the Sky' and the makers have scheduled the film's release for October 4 this year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 09:53 IST

Kristen Bell recalls her and Dax Shepard's awkward Met Gala...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): Despite actor Kristen Bell's sky-reaching stardom, her husband Dax Shepard is the biggest fanboy of Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:45 IST

Cameron Diaz doesn't miss performing

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): American actor Cameron Diaz, who last starred in the 2014 film 'Annie' and is missing in action since then, revealed that she "doesn't miss performing."

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:31 IST

Jonas Brothers kick-off tour with Latin artists

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Months after reuniting as a band and releasing back-to-back blockbusters, the Jonas Brothers are finally treating their fans with the biggest gig of the year - a tour!

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 22:53 IST

Injured 'Fast & Furious 9' stuntman moved out of ICU

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Stuntman Joe Watts, who was injured on the sets of 'Fast & Furious 9' last month, has been moved out of the intensive care unit.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:54 IST

Modi urges film industry to shoot in J-K, Ladakh

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the glorious cinematic days will return to Jammu and Kashmir once normalcy is restored in the state after the new steps taken by his government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:23 IST

AICWA demands blanket ban on Pak artists

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): After Pakistan banned the screening of Indian films on Thursday; All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) demanded a blanket ban on Pakistani artists, diplomats and bilateral relations with Pakistan and its people.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:50 IST

Miranda Lambert says her career 'has been a crazy ride'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Newlywed Miranda Lambert could not be more thrilled as her latest single 'It All Comes Out in the Wash' soared to the number one spot as the most added single on country radio for the week.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:36 IST

'Section 375' teaser: Get ready for intense courtroom drama

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): The teaser of Richa Chaddha and Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Section 375' that explores the subject of rape in India is finally out.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:33 IST

Cuba Gooding Jr.'s attorney launches #NotMe movement

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr.'s attorney launched a #NotMe movement after a Manhattan judge denied his request to dismiss the sex abuse case against his client on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl