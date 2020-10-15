'The Batman' team continues to shoot in UK despite heightened local COVID-19 restrictions: Reports

Washington [US], October 15 (ANI): Despite the city being subject to increased COVID-19 restrictions, the cameras are continuing to roll on Warner Bros' 'The Batman' in Liverpool, England.

According to Deadline, the UK government put in in place its tiered lockdown system on Monday and Liverpool is a Tier 3 city, i.e. subject to the most stringent rules due to its high rate of positive cases. The provisions stop households from socialising and also closes many leisure venues.



The local authorities, however, have confirmed that film production is still allowed. And the local authorities are working with the studio to make sure strict COVID-19 measures are being adhered to, according to a report in Sky News today.

As reported by Deadline, a spokesman for the Liverpool City Council told Sky News, "The new restrictions in Liverpool will not impact on filming in the city. The Film Office is working closely with every single production to ensure COVID-safe measures are in place and are being adhered to."

Last month, 'The Batman', which was previously shooting in Glasgow, had to delay two weeks when star Robert Pattinson tested positive for the virus. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the superhero flick has now shifted to a March 4, 2022 release date. (ANI)

