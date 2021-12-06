'The Boys' animated spin-off series 'Diabolical' announced

Washington [US], December 6 (ANI): Amazon Prime Video recently announced the 'The Boys: Diabolical', an eight-episode animated spin-off series of the much-loved superhero drama 'The Boys'.

As per Deadline, the announcement by Prime Video was made at the Brazil Comic-Con.

The upcoming series will reveal the untold stories in the universe of 'The Boys'. Reportedly, the stories in it hails from certain Hollywood celebrities including Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler.



"We're almost finished with eight episodes of our animated series, Diabolical. We gathered together some incredible creators and we gave them one rule...just kidding, there's no rules. They blew the doors off it," The Boys executive producer/showrunner Eric Kripke said while announcing the spin-off.

'The Boys' is based on the best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by Eric Kripke.

Set to premiere in 2022, the new series is the second 'The Boys' spinoff ordered by Prime Video.

The series is executive produced by Simon Racioppa, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanis, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina.

'Diabolical' is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures. (ANI)

