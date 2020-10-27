'The Crown' executive producer Suzanne Mackie moves ahead to set up new production company

London [UK], October 26 (ANI): Suzanne Mackie has parted her ways with 'The Crown' producer Left Bank Pictures to set up her own independent production company, Orchid Pictures.

According to Variety, Mackie, who is one of the drama executives in the UK, has been a key architect of 'The Crown's' success from the very beginning, playing a key part in shepherding the Golden Globe-winning show's first four seasons and working closely with writer Peter Morgan.

She will continue as an executive producer on the show for its forthcoming Seasons 5 and 6.



On her production company, Mackie said: "Having spent 12 very happy and creatively fulfilling years working with Andy Harries and the team at Left Bank Pictures, starting my own company felt like an exciting next chapter in my career. The opportunity to further deepening my collaboration with Netflix presented an immensely exciting opportunity."

"I am delighted that I can continue the onward journey of 'The Crown' with Peter Morgan, Left Bank Pictures and the rest of 'The Crown' team whilst building Orchid Pictures; 'The Crown' has become a significant part of my life."

Mackie added that Sky drama executive Hannah Campbell will also join Orchid. "[Hannah] and I have high hopes for Orchid Pictures and the prospect of working with Netflix to create a bespoke slate of projects -- from emerging and established talent -- which reflects our passion, vision and taste," said Mackie.

Mackie's production company is expected to work across television and film. She will also continue working with Netflix through Orchid Pictures, although specific terms of the deal with the streamer are still unclear, Variety added. (ANI)

