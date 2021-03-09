'The Crown' star Emma Corrin in talks to join 'Lady Chatterley's Lover'

Washington [US], March 9 (ANI): Actor Emma Corrin, widely known for playing Diana, Princess of Wales, in Netflix's popular period drama 'The Crown', is gearing up to portray another high-society woman.

As per Variety, the Golden Globe-winning actor is in talks to star in 'Lady Chatterley's Lover,' an upcoming romance drama about the scandalous affair between star-crossed lovers.

Based on D.H. Lawrence's novel, the story follows the wealthy and privileged Lady Chatterley, who finds herself married to a man she doesn't love and engages in a torrid affair with a gamekeeper on their English estate, discovering more desire and intimacy than she thought possible. When she realizes that she has fallen heart and soul, she breaks all traditions of the day and seeks happiness with the man she loves.



The book was originally published in Italy and France in the 1920s, but it was not printed in the United States until 1959 due to obscenity.

Actor-director Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, whose credits include 'The Mustang', 'Mrs. America' and 'The Act', will helm the forthcoming film. 'Life of Pi' fame screenwriter David Magee is on board to pen the script, and 3000 Pictures, the production company founded by Elizabeth Gabler, is backing the big-screen adaptation.

Producers include Laurence Mark, Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent of Blueprint Pictures. Marisa Paiva and Nikki Cooper are the executives overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures.

Meanwhile, Corrin recently won the Golden Globe for actress in a television series (drama) for her portrayal of Princess Diana in the Netflix series 'The Crown'. She will next be seen opposite singer-actor Harry Styles in the romantic drama 'My Policeman'. Corrin also appeared in the British drama 'Misbehaviour' with Keira Knightley, Keeley Hawes and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. (ANI)

