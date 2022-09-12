'The Crown' star Olivia Colman speaks out about Queen Elizabeth's legacy

Washington [US], September 12 (ANI): Actor Olivia Colman, who played Queen Elizabeth II for two seasons of Netflix's hit royal series 'The Crown,' is still processing the death and legacy of the British monarch.

On Thursday, the day before the Toronto International Film Festival opened, the queen's passing was announced.

"I wouldn't know where to begin with that," she told Variety at the Variety Studio presented by King's Hawaiian at the Toronto International Film Festival. "She made a promise as a young woman and she absolutely kept it with such dignity. We're all incredibly impressed by what she did."

According to Variety, Colman, who was in Canada to promote Sam Mendes' romance film 'Empire of Light,' also lauded the monarch's inaugural speech in which he praised his mother and promised to serve with "loyalty, respect, and love".



"From a British point of view, he did it so beautifully," Colman said, in reference to the King's televised address to the nation. "He did it about love, tolerance and gentleness, and that is what she always wanted and she's done."

She continued, "From the outside world looking at Great Britain, at the moment, we've got some comedy going on at one side -- politics -- and something so dignified. I felt proud to be British. I think he's going to do a good job."

Colman is anxious to hand the sceptre to Imelda Staunton, another great British actress. Did she give the "Vera Drake" actress any advice?

"No! Who gives Imelda Staunton advice? She will be incredible," Colman said with a laugh. "I can't wait to watch her."

'The Crown' production is paused briefly after Queen Elizabeth's death. (ANI)

