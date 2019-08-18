'The Crown' star Olivia Colman wants to have a role in new James Bond movie

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 18 (ANI): Actress Olivia Colman, who played Queen Elizabeth II in season 3 of Netflix's 'The Crown', wants to have a role in the upcoming James Bond movie.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Oscar-winning actress talked about her Emmy-nominated performance in 'Fleabag', the Amazon show which both stars and is written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

"I think I begged Phoebe to be in it when she was writing the first [season]," Colman said.

"But the second one, it felt like she just had built-in confidence. She thought, Okay, I know what I'm doing, I'm just going to really let rip. And she did. The first episode of the second series, to me, was like a piece of theatre, a piece of writing that I would have studied at school," she continued.

"She's extraordinary and it's a pleasure to say anything that she's written. And also, to film it, is so much fun, because they're my mates. I will be eternally grateful to Phoebe because she said, What sort of things do you want to say? And I went, could you write me someone who's a total [spells out a four-letter expletive]. So she made up this person for me. Yeah. I always wanted to play the baddie and she's written a really good one," she said.

Waller-Bridge was recently hired to spruce up the script for the untitled 25th Bond movie and Colman said that she would be more than happy for the 'Fleabag' creator to write a role for her in that too.

"Oh, trust me, I've tried!" the actress said. "I've asked!" (ANI)

