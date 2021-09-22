'The Crown's Tobias Menzies dedicates Emmy Win to late actor Michael K. Williams

Washington [US], September 21 (ANI): 'The Crown' actor Tobias Menzies, who won the best supporting actor in a drama award at Sunday's Primetime Emmys, dedicated his win to the late actor Michael K. Williams who was also nominated for the award for his role in 'Lovecraft Country'.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Menzies wrote "Very humbled to win @TheEmmys last night, huge thanks to @TVAcademy & congrats to all my brilliant fellow nominees. But want to dedicate this to Michael K Williams, his performance as Omar in The Wire is one of the great screen performances, he will be deeply missed. RIP."





Menzies, who was not in attendance at the ceremony to accept his award, was nominated for his role as Prince Philip in Netflix's royal family drama 'The Crown'.

As per the Hollywood Reporter, the late 'Wire' actor was honoured in the In Memoriam tribute during the ceremony.

During the show's 'In Memoriam' segment, a clip of Williams featured the actor discussing the foundation he hopes his work provides to the performers who follow him.

"The only way for me to say thank you is by making sure that the foundation that I am standing on is strong enough to support the next person that will stand on these two shoulders," he said in the recorded clip.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards took place at the Event Deck at LA Live, an indoor-outdoor venue. The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles used to be the go-to venue for the annual television awards. (ANI)

