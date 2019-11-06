'The Eternals' halts production post finding unidentified object on sets

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden's highly-anticipated film, 'The Eternals' faced a minor hiccup after an unidentified object was found on the sets.

The cast was not present in the area of the Canary Islands where the object was found, according to Entertainment Tonight, reported People magazine.

Taking to Twitter, a producer for Entertainment Tonight informed that the "safety protocol" was followed and "the area was inspected and deemed safe, and production resumed. No cast was present, but the crew was asked to clear the area while the inspection occurred."

The upcoming superhero flick has one of the most diverse casts of any Marvel film ever.

'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington will play Dane Whitman, while his former co-star Richard Madden will play Ikaris.

Other cast members include Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Dong-seok Ma as Gilgamesh and Lia McHugh as Sprite.



The film centres on a race of never-ageing, never-fading figures.

'The Eternals' was created by the powerful godlike creatures known as the Celestials, and since their birth thousands of years ago, they've kept watch over the Earth throughout human history.

The superhero flick is being directed by Chloe Zhao and is set to hit big screens on November 6, 2020 (ANI)

