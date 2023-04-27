'The Exorcist: Believer' first trailer unveiled at CinemaCon

Las Vegas [US], April 27 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming supernatural horror 'The Exorcist: Believer' unveiled the first trailer of the film at CinemaCon 2023 on Wednesday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media outlet, in the trailer, which was not released online, a father drops off his daughter at school, however she and a friend go missing after school. When they are found in the woods, they seem changed and unaware that they were gone three days, believing it'd been just a few hours. At another point in the trailer, one of the girls -- covered in communion wine -- walks into a church mass, screaming at the priest: "The body and the blood!"

The Exorcist: Believer begins after the Devil take over the bodies of two children.

Finally, the parents seek the help of Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn, reprise her role from the previous film). She tries to assist the girls, one of whom has carved her daughter's name on her stomach.

'The Exorcist: Believer' is the first of the three features to be made in the 'Exorcist' universe.



'The Exorcist' was a critical and commercial success and earned USD 441 million at the worldwide box office when it debuted in theatres 48 years ago.

The film was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and became the first horror film to ever be Oscar-nominated for Best Picture.

Green, who revamped 'Halloween' with a recent trilogy, has directed 'The Exorcist: Believer'. He has said he intended to leave the horror behind for a while, but ultimately said yes to this opportunity, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The cast of the new feature includes Leslie Odom Jr. and Ann Dowd.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 13. (ANI)

