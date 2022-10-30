'The Fall Guy': Aaron Taylor-Johnson joins Ryan Gosling-starrer

Washington [US], October 30 (ANI): 'Bullet Train' star Aaron Taylor-Johnson has joined the star cast of Ryan Gosling-starrer,' The Fall Guy', Universal's big-screen take on the 1980s adventure television series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the action movie, which also features Emily Blunt, is being directed by Bullet Train's David Leitch.

Glen A. Larson, a successful TV producer whose credits include Battlestar Galactica and Magnum P.I., developed the show Fall Guy, which starred Lee Majors as a Hollywood stuntman who works a second job as a bounty hunter to supplement his income. Between 1981 and 1986, the programme aired on ABC.



As per the reports of The Hollywood Reporter, Gosling plays a wounded and past-his-prime stuntman who finds himself back in a movie with the actor he worked with long ago and who replaced him. The feature film is doing away with the side gig but preserving the name and stunts. The star is no longer there, which is the issue.

The script was written by Drew Pearce. Kelly McCormick and Leitch, through their 87North shingle, are producing. Pearce and Geoff Shaevitz will work together as executive producers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Matt Reilly and director of development Tony Ducret oversee the project on behalf of Universal. Taylor-Johnson's recent credits include appearances in Christopher Nolan's Tenet and Matthew Vaughn's The King's Man. In his upcoming movie, Kraven the Hunter, which is Sony's interpretation of the iconic Spider-Man villain, the actor takes centre stage. The movie is scheduled to premiere on October 6, 2023. (ANI)

