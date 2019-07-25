'The Fanatic' trailer: Obsessive John Travolta stalks his Hollywood idol

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): The wait is finally over for fans as the trailer of John Travolta starrer 'The Fanatic' was dropped on Wednesday.

The trailer shows the 'Grease' actor as an obsessive fan who would do anything to meet his hero.

The star plays Moose who is obsessed with celebrity Hunter Dunbar (Devon Sawa). The trailer suggests that "not every Hollywood story can have a happy ending. "

Helmed by Fred Drust and produced by Daniel Grodnik, the thriller also stars Ana Golja as Moose's friend Leah.

Leah taught Mosse to use apps to locate a star's home but warned him not to go too far in his pursuits.

The trailer shows Moose spurned after he tried to enter Dunbar's property. He is warned to never approach Dunabr again and events quickly escalate.

The furious fan breaks into his idol's home, ties him up and pours gasoline over him, explaining, "I just wanted an autograph."

The movie is set to hit the theatres on August 30.

Travolta was recently seen in 'The Poison Rose' along with Morgan Freeman and Brendan Fraser. (ANI)