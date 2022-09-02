'The F.B.I.' actor William Reynolds passes away at 90

Washington [US], September 2 (ANI): 'The F.B.I.' actor William Reynolds, who played Special Agent Tom Colby for six seasons, passed away on August 24 at the age of 90 from complications related to non-Covid pneumonia, according to his son Eric Reynolds.

According to Deadline, William de Clercq Reynolds, born in Los Angeles on December 9, 1931, started his acting career with Universal Pictures. He appeared in Carrie (1952) as Laurence Olivier's son and in The Son of Ali Baba as Tony Curtis' closest friend. He played Rommel's son alongside James Mason in The Desert Fox for 20th Century Fox.



The Battle at Apache Pass, Francis Goes to West Point, The Mississippi Gambler, Gunsmoke, There's Always Tomorrow, Away All Boats and The Land Unknown are among the other movies with which they have been associated. I played several characters in television shows like Bronco, Wagon Train, The Roaring 20s, Cheyenne, Dragnet, and Maverick.

After making a few cameos in The FBI's first two seasons, Reynolds got his big break when he was cast as the steadfast and valiant Agent Colby, playing alongside Inspector Erskine played by Efrem Zimbalist, for six seasons on the popular ABC show.

After his appearance on The F.B.I., Reynolds left Hollywood and started a business. Actress Molly Sinclair, to whom he was married for 42 years, died in 1992. The couple had three grandchildren: Anthony Regnolds Jones, Nicholas Camello Regnolds, and Gianni Camello Regnolds. They also had two children: Carrie Regnolds Jones (Brian Jones) and Eric Regnolds (Nikki Camello). (ANI)

