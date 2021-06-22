'The Flash' director teases Supergirl's new supersuit

Washington [US], Jun 19 (ANI): Andy Muschietti, director of the upcoming film 'The Flash', recently gave fans a sneak peek at Supergirl's supersuit, showing off the majestic new look for the lady from the House of El.

According to Entertainment Weekly, while he did not add much intel to his post about the superhero, who will be played by Sasha Calle, he did tag the movie's Instagram page in the comments.

Fans, including some famous ones, chimed in on the reactions to the red, gold, and blue ensemble. The 'Suicide Squad' director James Gunn shared some love for his fellow DC director, posting the celebration emoji.





'Shadowhunters' alum Isaiah Mustafa also popped up in the comments, writing, "This is fire." And Pitch Perfect's Alexis Knapp offered not one, but two fire emojis.

Lately, Muschietti has been unveiling a host of superhero suit crests, including one for Ezra Miller's The Flash/Barry Allen earlier this week.



As per Entertainment Weekly, the upcoming Flash standalone film will take inspiration from the Flashpoint Paradox arc of the comics and will also feature former Batmen Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck. Keaton's old suit was previewed in a bloody display on Muschietti's Instagram earlier this month. (ANI)

