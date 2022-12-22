'The Goldbergs' star Jeff Garlin joins 'Never Have I Ever' forthcoming seasons

Washington [US], December 22 (ANI): 'The Goldbergs' star Jeff Garlin has joined the cast of Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever' for the show's fourth and final season.

According to Deadline, a US-based news outlet, Garlin will play Len, a decent person who can cook a mean sandwich and who prompts Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) to rethink whether she is truly done with relationships for good.

Could Devi Vishwakumar's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) grandmother be the one to walk down the aisle in the forthcoming season's wedding, which has been confirmed to take place? But there are many more brides to think about besides her. Ivan Hernandez will play Devi's mother Dr Nalini Vishwakumar in a new love interest this season, and Kamala Nandiwadal has been seriously seeing Manish Kulkarni, an English teacher, for some now (Utkarsh Ambudkar). Prior to taking into account wild cards like Trent Harrison and Eleanor Wong (Ramona Young) (Benjamin Norris). Upon the release of the final season in 2023, the blushing bride will be made public.



'Never Have I Ever' is a coming-of-age comedy by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher about the tumultuous life of Devi, an overachieving first-generation Indian American kid who has a short fuse and frequently finds herself in challenging circumstances. Devi's final year of high school, when she is really coming into her own, will be the main emphasis of Season 4.

According to Deadline, the show is made by Universal Television in collaboration with Original Langster, Kaling International, and 3 Arts Entertainment.

This is Garlin's first performance since leaving ABC's The Goldberg due to HR investigations. For nine seasons, he played Murray Goldberg in the comedic series. He also appears as Jeff Greene in the HBO comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm. Arrested Development, Everybody Loves Raymond, Mad About You, and Wizards of Waverly Place are just a few of the TV shows he has been in. (ANI)

