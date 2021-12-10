'The Handmaid's Tale' actor Yvonne Strahovski becomes mother for second time

Washington [US], December 10 (ANI): Australian actor Yvonne Strahovski of 'The Handmaid's Tale' fame is now officially a "mama of two." She announced the arrival of her husband Tim Loden's second child on Thursday.

Yvonne shared a photo of herself and the little one with the caption, "An angel joined our world this past week. Welcome to the family my love. I love you so very much. #mamaoftwo."

She revealed that she was about "halfway through" her second pregnancy on the red carpet of 'The Tomorrow War' in June. At the premiere, she jokingly told E! News, "Here it is! It's been a big fat secret this whole time."



"We've been promoting the film virtually, so I've managed to not really talk about it. So, I have a couple of things to celebrate tonight," she continued.

For the past two years, her and Tim's son William has been only child, just like her, so the actor said she was looking forward to "experiencing a family of four."

Beyond expanding their family, she shared that she's looking forward to "watching their personalities come alive," adding, "It's just amazing to be surprised every day by your kids."

Yvonne and Tim, who she married in the summer of 2017, welcomed their first child in October 2018. "My heart has melted into a billion pieces a thousand times already. We have been blessed with the greatest joy of our lives, our baby boy. Welcome to the world Peanut, your parents love you beyond measure and you are already my little dream boat. My heart has been stolen!" she wrote at the time.

As per E! News, the actor occasionally shares a glimpse into her life with William and Tim. In July, she posted a photo with her son as they enjoyed a day on the beach, captioning the sweet pic, "Scored a smooch #readyfortheweekend." (ANI)

