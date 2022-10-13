'The Hardy Boys' series set to conclude with upcoming season 3

Washington [US], October 13 (ANI): The live-action Canadian children's series, 'The Hardy Boys', will be coming to an end after its third season, the production on which has already started, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, filming on the final eight, hour-long episodes of the show from Corus Entertainment studio Nelvana and Lambur Productions is underway in Toronto and southern Ontario, Canada.

The plot of the upcoming third season is expected to follow the cliffhanger events in the second season and follow the boys and their friends as they dig up more secrets and conspiracies.

Meanwhile, they will continue piecing together their great-grandfather's map to uncover a powerful relic before it falls into the wrong hands.



The final season of 'The Hardy Boys' is expected to premiere next year on Hulu in the US and on YTV and STACKTV in Canada, with more international networks to be announced, according to Variety.

Its first two award-winning seasons are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ in Canada and internationally.

Variety has also learned Bailee Madison is joining the third season in a guest-starring role. She'll play Drew Darrow, a "fun but often frustrating new ally with a brilliant mind and appetite for magic and mysteries."

Returning cast members include Rohan Campbell, Alexander Elliot, Keana Lyn, Adam Swain, Cristian Perry, Riley O'Donnell and Krista Nazaire.

Since its debut in 2020, 'The Hardy Boys' has amassed two Canadian Screen Awards, a Directors Guild of Canada Award, and a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Young Adult Series, as per Variety. (ANI)

