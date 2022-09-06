'The Internet feeds itself': Olivia Wilde evades commenting on feud with Florence Pugh

Washington [US], September 5 (ANI): Actor and filmmaker Olivia Wilde isn't commenting on alleged tensions between her and Florence Pugh, the star of her movie 'Don't Worry Darling'.

According to Variety, when asked at a Venice press conference whether she could "clear the air" about the alleged falling out with Pugh, she said: "Florence is a force. We are so grateful she's able to make it tonight [for the red carpet] despite being in production on 'Dune.'

She added, "I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I'm very grateful to her, and to ['Dune' director Denis Villeneuve] for helping us. And we'll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can't say how honored I am to have her as our lead. She's amazing.



"As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the Internet feeds itself. I don't feel the need to contribute; I think it's sufficiently well-nourished," continued Wilde.

It emerged on Sunday when the festival released its confirmed attendees' list that Pugh would not be at the press conference. The festival said that the actor's flight to Venice from Budapest, Hungary -- where she is currently on the set of the 'Dune' sequel -- was arriving only after the press conference, giving her time to walk the red carpet, but not to speak to media.

Later, when another journalist tried to ask about Shia LaBeouf's allegations that he wasn't fired from the movie, as Wilde suggested in an explosive cover story with Variety, the press conference moderator, effectively blocked the question, claiming Wilde had already answered it as part of the previous question on Pugh and quickly moved on.

'Don't Worry Darling' is Wilde's second movie following on from her directorial debut, 'Booksmart'. The thriller is centred on Jack and Alice, whose seemingly happy marriage in a heightened version of 1960s suburbia becomes increasingly strained when Alice starts having frightening visions.

At the event, Wilde was joined at the Monday afternoon press conference by her cast members Harry Styles, Gemma Chan and Chris Pine, as per Variety. (ANI)

