'The Irishman' stars De Niro, Al Pacino arrive suited up at Oscars

California [USA], Feb 10 (ANI): Hollywood's most glitzy gala event -- Academy Awards -- is set to bestow some of the most outstanding icons of the industry as 'The Irishman' stars Robert De Niro and Al Pacino arrived in style on the red carpet.

The duo was seen donning black coloured suits. While Al Pacino chose to go all black by pairing his suit with a black coloured shirt underneath, De Niro paired was seen setting a colour contrast with a white shirt underneath.

Al Pacino accentuated his look with black bow tie and De Niro chose to go with his basic black necktie.

Al Pacino has received a nod for his role in Netflix's 'The Irishman' in the category of Best Male Supporting Actor category.

The champagne-soaked gala event is currently taking place at the Dolby Theatres at Los Angeles in California. (ANI)

