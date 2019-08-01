A still from the film
A still from the film

'The Irishman' teaser: Martin Scorsese directorial seems like a classic thriller

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 00:17 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 01 (ANI): Netflix on Wednesday released the teaser of the highly anticipated gangster drama 'The Irishman.'
The film which is based on a book called 'I Heard You Paint Houses' focuses on Frank Sheeran played by - four times Golden Globe award winner, Robert De Niro, who gets in deep with the wrong people, leading up to the infamous missing of labor union leader Jimmy Hoffa in 1975.
The two minutes 12 seconds teaser, is a visual treat comprising of visual effects. It starts off with a conversation between Frank Sheeran and notorious mob-connected union boss Hoffa (played by Academy Award-winning actor Al Pacino) who later goes missing. The teaser presented the characters which Director Martin Scorsese used special effects to de-age.
The teaser which takes you on a thriller rollercoaster ride chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history and offers a highly significant journey through the hidden corridors of organised crime and mainstream politics.
It ends with a close shot of a younger De Niro whose intense and bold looks will surely leave you questing to know more about the film.
The official account of Netflix shared the teaser on Instagram. (ANI)
According to Variety, It's the ninth time that De Niro has worked with Scorsese and the first time that Pacino has been directed by the filmmaker. The ensemble cast of the film also includes Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel, who are two long-time Scorsese collaborators.
The film which is set to premiere on the opening night at the 57th New York Film Festival will be available on the streaming platform this fall. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 00:44 IST

Vicky Kaushal elated to spend time with Indian Army

New Delhi (India), Aug 01 (ANI): Vicky Kaushal, who left fans stunned with his stellar performance in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', is elated when he spends time with the Indian Army.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 00:43 IST

Here's what Parineeti Chopra cannot live without

New Delhi [India], Aug 01 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra, who is busy promoting her upcoming film 'Jabariya Jodi', recently revealed that she is hooked to her phone.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 00:42 IST

Proud father Amitabh cheers for son's kabaddi team

New Delhi [India], Aug 01 (ANI): Bollywood's 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan is feeling privileged to support and accompany his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan for Kabaddi match at Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 22:39 IST

Swara Bhaskar calls Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta her 'sources of...

New Delhi (India), July 31 (ANI): Swara Bhaskar's long-standing wish of working with Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta has finally come true, as the actors have been roped into the case of her upcoming film 'Sheer Khurma'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 22:24 IST

Twinkle Khanna has finally aced riding a scooter!

New Delhi (India), July 31 (ANI): Twinkle Khanna has finally learnt how to ride a scooter!

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 21:59 IST

B-town celebs shower love on Kiara Advani as she turns 27

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Kiara Advani, who is basking in the success of her latest flick 'Kabir Singh' turned 27 today and Bollywood stars are showering love to the birthday girl on her special day.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 21:30 IST

HBO Max to come up with drama series based on modern Greek mythology

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): After setting up a fan base with their hit series 'Game of Thrones,' HBO is ready to explore Greek mythology and are coming up with their latest series titled 'Circe.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 21:09 IST

Netizens share their fondest memories at CCD as a tribute to...

New Delhi (India), July 31 (ANI): Cafe Coffee Day not only revolutionised the culture of coffee in India with youngsters flocking the cafe frequently, but in the process, gave us some of the fondest memories of our life.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 20:58 IST

'Bad Boy' filming completed in 60 days

New Delhi (India), July 31 (ANI): The shooting of Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Bad Boy' has been completed merely in 60 days. However, the songs will be filmed abroad.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 20:53 IST

Nick Robinson cast alongside Kate Mara in 'A Teacher'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): American actor Nicholas John Robinson, popularly known as Nick Robbie, has been roped in to the cast of Hannah Fidell's 2013 feature remake 'A Teacher.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 20:42 IST

Lisa Marie Presley signs massive deal for book about Michael...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of singer Elvis Presley, has signed a massive deal for the book she is writing about her ex Michael Jackson and a new perspective on her father, Elvis Presley.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:28 IST

Here's a sneak peek into Kourtney Kardashian's Italian holiday

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Kourtney Kardashian seems to be having the time of her life vacationing in Italy.

Read More
iocl