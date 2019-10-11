'The Irishman' to now premiere at Los Cabos Film Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): After being added to the lineup for the upcoming London, Rome and Mumbai Film Festivals, Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' is now set to premiere at the Los Cabos Film Festival in November.

The opening night of the festival will see Robert De Niro, who plays mafia enforcer Frank Sheeran, attending the screening on November 13, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans eagerly waiting to watch the film can catch it on Netflix on November 27 and prior to that, it will also open in Mexican theatres on November 15.

The film has been adapted from Charles Brandt's book titled 'I Heard You Paint Houses'.

The flick chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and also explores the hidden corridors of organised crime and its connections to mainstream politics.

'The Irishman' tells the story of a mob hitman (De Niro) whose life becomes entwined with the rise and fall of Hoffa (Pacino).

It also was the opening night feature at this year's New York Film Festival, which took place on September 27.

Other than this, Scorsese's directorial is also set for a run at Belasco Theatre for a month from November 1 to December 1, Deadline reported.

Los Cabos festival will run from November 13 to 17. (ANI)

