'The Kids Are All Right' actor Eddie Hassel passes away at 30

Washington [US], November 2 (ANI): Actor Eddie Hassel who had appeared in the Oscar-nominated film 'The Kids Are All Right' passed away Sunday morning (local time) at an age of 30.

The confirmation of the actor's demise was given by his manager to The Hollywood Reporter.

TMZ had reported that Hassel died in Texas in what appears to be a carjacking and that the incident is still under investigation.



Born on July 16, 1990, in Texas, Hassel began acting as a child appearing in several television shows during the 2000s and 2010s.

He was seen playing the role of Clay in the film 'The Kids Are All Right.' He was also seen portraying the role of Phil Nance in NBC's sci-fi series 'Surface.'

Some of his other works include 'Devious Maids,' 'Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,' 'Southland' and 'Til Death'. (ANI)



