Poster of 'The King's Man', Image courtesy: Instagram

'The King's Man' trailer showcases origins of British intelligence agency

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 08:57 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): The action-packed trailer of Matthew Vaughn directorial 'The King's Man' has finally arrived and going by it, the film promises plenty of sword-fighting, gunplay, and devastation.
The upcoming movie explores the origins of the mysterious British intelligence agency as revealed in the trailer set during World War I and its aftermath.
The film's official Twitter handle shared the intriguing trailer, writing, "In 2020, they will become kings. Watch the new trailer for The King's Man now. #TheKingsMan."


The recently released trailer sets the stage for an origin story of the intelligence service, showcased in the previous two films in the franchise - 2014's 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' and 2017's 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'. Both of the movies were helmed by Vaughn.
The trailer sets the events in the early 1990s with scenes of wartime and devastation. Actor Ralph Fiennes is portraying the role of the Duke of Oxford, while actor Harris Dickson is playing his new student. The duo is working against a group of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds including the legendary Rasputin (actor Rhys Ifans) with a deadly gleam in his eye as he spins around while attacking with a sword.
While the trailer is filled with scenes of thrill, drama, suspense, and action, it also shows glimpses of the intelligence agency. In the video, Fiennes' character explains the tough and ruthless origins of the organisation.
The intriguing trailer opens with one man carrying another on his back. The two dodge explosions from the water before a voiceover begins, "Throughout time our people robbed, lied and killed until one day we found ourselves, nobleman," says T.E. Lawrence (Fiennes).
Glimpses of men going to war follow as Fiennes' character continues to explain the origins of the intelligence agency - Kingsman.
"But that nobility never came from chivalry. It came from being tough and ruthless," he says.
Conrad (Dickinson) later trains to learn how to fight, as his mentor T.E. continues to explain that true power lies in knowing who you are fighting and how they can be successfully defeated.
"True power comes from understanding who you're fighting and how they can be defeated," he concludes.
The trailer concludes with T.E. taking Conrad to the Kingsman agency. "I know you want to fight, but there are other ways of doing your duty," T.E. explains before he helps Conrad find the perfect uniform to fight against the masterminds.
The previous instalments in the franchise received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike and went on to gross more than USD 800 million worldwide, reported Variety.
The film is based on the comic book 'The Secret Service' by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons and follows the world's worst tyrants and criminals as they join forces to plot a war. While the criminals plan to kill millions, one man makes it his mission to go against time to stop them.
'The King's Man' also stars Djimon Hounsou, Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, and Daniel Bruhl. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on February 14, next year. (ANI)

