'The Lake', new Amazon series, features 'Schitt's Creek' reunion

Washington [US], June 27 (ANI): 'The Lake', the first scripted Canadian original series on Amazon Prime Video, debuted in June.

According to Variety, Julian Doucet, a gay guy who was just 20 when he had a daughter, was constantly told that his life should be turned into a movie or television show. He and the mother of the child remained in her life even though they gave the child up for adoption.

Doucet spoke via Zoom from his home in Montreal and said, "I always felt a little conflicted about it just because it's not just my story. "It also belongs to her so I kind of wanted to wait until she was an adult in some ways. So when she graduated from university, I kind of was like, 'Maybe I can do that show now."

According to Variety, the eight-episode comedy 'Orphan Black' stars Jordan Gavaris as Justin, a newly divorced gay man who chooses to spend the summer with his daughter Billie, 16, whom he gave up for adoption in a cottage in the Canadian lakefront hamlet where his family had held a house.



In order to build a relationship with the girl he hardly knows, Justin must manage relationships with his family (he fights with his stepsister, Julia Stiles, after learning she received the family cottage after his father passed away), old acquaintances, and neighbours.

Particularly when he makes improper comments about sex and dating, Justin's attempts to impress Billie lead to some humorous but extremely uncomfortable moments.

The showrunner for the comedy Doucet said, "He simply wants her approval so desperately. He constantly overshoots in an effort to appear cool. He almost seems to be channelling Amy Poehler's 'Mean Girls' spirit. He struggles with setting boundaries as well", as reported by Variety.

Doucet claims he's "developing it right now," despite the fact that a second season hasn't been formally announced, as reported by Variety.

Doucet lists Sissy Spacek, Patricia Clarkson, Olivia Colman, and Goldie Hawn among his ideal potential guest performers. Additionally, he proposes a 'Schitt's Creek' reunion. "We could bring any of the 'Schitt's Creek' cast members. That would be excessive, said Doucet. David [Dan Levy] could be a Justin rival. This lake is probably in the same world as the Rosebud Motel. They're probably just a few towns over from each other." (ANI)

