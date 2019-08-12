'The Lion King' is unstoppable, crosses Rs. 150 crore mark

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): 'The Lion King' is continuing its winning streak at the box-office! The film, which opened to decent reviews, is performing remarkably well and has crossed Rs. 150 crore mark.

The Disney remake has raked in a total of Rs. 150.09 crore in 24 days of its run at the box office. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection on his Twitter handle.



The film, which hit theatres on July 19, garnered a decent Rs 11.06 crore on its first day, and quickly picked up the pace and emerged as one of the biggest opening Hollywood movies of all time.

The film crossed Rs. 50 crore mark in just three days, becoming the second Hollywood movie to join the club post opening weekend in 2019, the first one being 'Avengers: Endgame'.

With the screenplay written by Jeff Nathanson and songs by legends like Elton John and Time Rice, the movie is directed by Jon Favreau.

The Disney film features Donald Glover lending his voice to Simba as John Oliver dubs Zazu and Seth Rogen lends his voice to Pumbaa.

The film had hit the theatres on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. (ANI)