'The Lion King' is unstoppable, crosses Rs 75 crore mark

New Delhi (India) July 26 (ANI): 'The Lion King' is ruling the box-office! The film, which opened to decent reviews, is performing remarkably well and has crossed Rs 75 crore mark.

The Disney remake has raked in a total of Rs 81.57 crore in just seven days of its run at the box office. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection on his Twitter handle.



The film, which hit theatres on last Friday, garnered a decent Rs 11.06 crore on its first day, and quickly picked up the pace and emerged as one of the biggest opening Hollywood movies of all time.

The adventure film saw an increase in numbers on Saturday and Sunday, earning

Rs 19.15 crore and Rs 24.54 crore respectively, paving its way to the Rs 50 crore club.

The movie witnessed a decline on Monday and Tuesday, minting just Rs 7.90 crore and Rs 7.02 crore respectively and recorded even smaller numbers on Wednesday and Thursday, earning Rs 6.25 crore and Rs 5.65 crore, taking its grand total to Rs 81.57 crore.

The crossed Rs 50 crore mark on Monday, becoming the second Hollywood movie to join the club post opening weekend in 2019, the first one being 'Avengers: Endgame'.

With the screenplay written by Jeff Nathanson and songs by legends like Elton John and Time Rice, the movie is directed by Jon Favreau.

The Disney film features Donald Glover lending his voice to Simba as John Oliver dubs Zazu and Seth Rogen lends his voice to Pumbaa.

The film had hit the theatres on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. (ANI)

