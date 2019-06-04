A still from the teaser of 'The Lion King'
A still from the teaser of 'The Lion King'

'The Lion King' new teaser: Hear Beyonce as Simba's bae for the first time

ANI | Updated: Jun 04, 2019 13:02 IST

Washington DC [USA], Jun 4 (ANI): After the full-trailer release of the live-action remake of 'The Lion King' in April, Disney has released a new teaser of the much-anticipated film.
In the new preview, we can hear Beyonce voicing the role of Nala, Simba's bae, for the very first time.


The 30-second teaser starts with Nala telling Simba that he needs to take his place as king.
"We need you. Come home," she tells him.
The teaser ends with Timon and Pumbaa announcing their arrival.
"Calm down, we are here. The backup has arrived," the duo said.
The film will see Donald Glover lending his voice to the much-loved character of Simba. While John Oliver will be heard as Zazu and Seth Rogen will lend his voice to Pumbaa.
With the screenplay written by Jeff Nathanson and songs by legends like Elton John and Time Rice, the movie will be directed by Jon Favreau.
James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, and Alfre Woodard are also a part of the cast ensemble.
The film will hit the theatres on July 19.
A few days back Beyonce had worn an ensemble with a lion on the front of it for Tina Knowles' annual Wearable Art Gale in Santa Monica, reported E! News.
The Gala's theme was "A Journey to the Pride Lands," inspired by The Lion King reboot. (ANI)

