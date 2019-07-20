'The Lion King' opens to mild response in India

New Delhi (India), July 20 (ANI): Disney's "The Lion King" which hit theatres on Friday, opened to mild response, garnering Rs. 11.06 crore on its first day.
The film was released in four languages- Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu - on 2,140 screens across the country. It performed better than 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' which minted Rs. 10.6 crore on the first day of its release.
Indian film critic Taran Adarsh revealed that 'The Lion King' opened in China a week before its release in the US and India. It roared with a collection of USD 14.5 million on the first day.
'The Lion King's opening surpassed the first day collections of Disney's other classics including 'The Jungle Book' (USD 11.6 million) and 'Beauty and The Beast' (USD 12.4 million), according to Deadline.
The Hindi version of the film has Bollywood's king Shah Rukh Khan giving his voice to Mufasa and his son Aryan Khan as Simba.
Ashish Vidyarthi is the voice behind Scar's character, Shreyas Talpade has lent his voice to Timon, Sanjay Mishra will voice Pumbaa and veteran actor Govardhan Asrani will dub for Zazu. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 16:58 IST
