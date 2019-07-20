'The Lion King' opens to mild response in India

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 17:06 IST

Keanu Reeves surprises family that made 'Breathtaking' sign for him

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): In a sweet gesture, 'John Wick' actor Keanu Reeves surprised a family who left a sign "You're Breathtaking" for him in their yard while he was on the way to the set of his new film 'Bill and Ted Face the Music' in Louisiana.