Still from 'The Lion King' (Image courtesy: Instagram)

'The Lion King' records massive box-office opening, crosses 50 crore mark

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:24 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): 'The Lion King' is ruling the box-office with a stunning box-office collection in its opening weekend.
While the film, which hit theatres on Friday, opened to mild response, garnering a decent Rs. 11.06 crore on its first day, it quickly picked up the pace and emerged as one of the biggest opening Hollywood movies of all time.
The film has already crossed Rs 50 crore mark, becoming the second Hollywood movie to join the club post opening weekend in 2019, the first one being 'Avengers: Endgame'.
Announcing the numbers, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#TheLionKing is the second Hollywood film to cross Rs 50 cr NBOC [opening weekend] in 2019. Earlier, Avengers Endgame had set a new benchmark by collecting Rs 50 cr plus every single day."
With the screenplay written by Jeff Nathanson and songs by legends like Elton John and Time Rice, the movie is directed by Jon Favreau.
The Disney film features Donald Glover lending his voice to Simba as John Oliver dubs Zazu and Seth Rogen lends his voice to Pumbaa.
The film hit the theatres on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:44 IST

