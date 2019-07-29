'The Lion King' roars at box office, crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29(ANI): The 'Lion King' is roaring at the box office and has managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

The remake raked in a total of Rs 114 crores over the second weekend and became the fourth Disney India film to cross Rs 100 crore after 'The Jungle Book, 'Avengers Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame.'

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection on his Twitter handle.

The film's winning spree is unstoppable as it continued a stellar performance over the second weekend. It garnered a decent Rs 11.06 crore on its first day, and quickly picked up the pace and emerged as one of the biggest opening Hollywood movies of all time.

Taran also noted that the phenomenal film is the second Hollywood film to cross Rs 30 crore over the second weekend after 'Avengers: Endgame'.'

With the screenplay written by Jeff Nathanson and songs by legends like Elton John and Time Rice, the movie is directed by Jon Favreau.

The Disney film features Donald Glover lending his voice to Simba as John Oliver dubs Zazu and Seth Rogen lends his voice to Pumbaa.

The film had hit the theatres on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. (ANI)

