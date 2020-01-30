'The Lion King' wins 3 titles at Visual Effects Society Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 30 (ANI): Disney's 'The Lion King' has rightfully been studded with three honours at the Visual Effects Society Awards 2020. The 18th edition of the ceremony took place at Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday (local time).

The good news was shared by the production house through the movie's official Instagram handle.

Along with a picture describing the film's win the caption reads, "Congratulations to #TheLionKing for winning 3 Visual Effects Society Awards for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature, Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature (The Pridelands), and Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project. #VESAwards."

'The Lion King' has won in three of the apt categories that are Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature, Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature and Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project

The 2019 release helmed by Jon Favreau has been one of the top winners among other notable films like 'The Irishman', 'Toy Story 4' and 'The Mandalorian'.

Both 'The Lion King' and 'The Irishman' have got their head locked for the upcoming Academy awards as they compete in the same category there as well. (ANI)

