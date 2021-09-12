'The Queen's Gambit' dominates Night 1 of 2021 Creative Arts Emmys, here's complete winner list

Washington [US], September 12 (ANI): Netflix's much-loved drama 'The Queen's Gambit' swept the first event of the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday, in Los Angeles.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 2021 Television Academy event was the first of three Creative Arts ceremonies occurring this weekend, "each taking place with a limited audience inside a camp on the event deck of L.A. Live, behind the Microsoft Theater, which, in recent years, has been the Emmy venue."
Due to the surge in COVID-19 delta variant cases, all the attendees were required to show a negative PCR COVID test along with proof of vaccination.
While 'The Queen's Gambit' bagged the most accolades, other big winners on Saturday evening included Netflix's 'The Crown', Disney plus's 'The Mandalorian', 'Saturday Night Live', Apple TV plus's 'Ted Lasso' and Disney plus's 'Wandavision', among others.
Here's the complete winner list of 2021 Creative Arts Emmys:
Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
'WandaVision' * Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience
Disney Plus * Marvel Studios Mayes C. Rubeo, Costume Designer
Joseph Feltus, Assistant Costume Designer
Daniel Selon, Assistant Costume Designer
Virginia Burton, Costume Supervisor
Picture Editing For Variety Programming
'A Black Lady Sketch Show' * 'Sister, May I Call You Oshun?'
HBO * HBO in association with JAX Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.
Daysha Broadway, Supervising Editor
Stephanie Filo, Editor
Jessica Hernandez, Editor
Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
'Lovecraft Country' * 'Sundown'
HBO * HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
John Matter, Dialogue Editor
Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer
Bradley Katona, Sound Effects Editor
Brett Voss, Foley Editor
Jeff Lingle, Music Editor
Jason Lingle, Music Editor
Jeffrey Wilhoit, Foley Artist
Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Foley Artist
Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
'The Queen's Gambit' * 'End Game'
Netflix * Netflix
Gregg Swiatlowski, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Eric Hirsch, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Wylie Stateman, Sound Designer
Leo Marcil, Sound Editor
Mary-Ellen Porto, Sound Editor
Patrick Cicero, Sound Editor
James David Redding III, Sound Editor
Eric Hoehn, Sound Editor
Tom Kramer, Music Editor
Rachel Chancey, Foley Artist
Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
'Love, Death plus Robots' * 'Snow In The Desert'
Netflix * Blur Studio for Netflix
Brad North, Supervising Sound Editor/Dialogue Editor
Craig Henighan, Sound Designer
Dawn Lunsford, Foley Editor
Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor
Alicia Stevens, Foley Artist
Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
'The Mandalorian' * 'Chapter 13: The Jedi'
Disney Plus * Lucasfilm Ltd.
Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
Stephen Urata, Re-Recording Mixer
Shawn Holden, CAS, Production Mixer
Christopher Fogel, Scoring Mixer
Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
'The Queen's Gambit' * 'End Game'
Netflix * Netflix
Eric Hirsch, Re-Recording Mixer
Eric Hoehn, Re-Recording Mixer
Roland Winke, Production Mixer
Lawrence Manchester, Scoring Mixer
Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
'The Conners' * 'Jeoparde', Sobriete And Infidelite'
ABC * Werner Entertainment
Brian Schnuckel, ACE, Editor
Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
'The Crown' * 'Fairytale'
Netflix * Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Yan Miles, ACE, Editor
Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
'Ted Lasso' * 'The Hope That Kills You'
Apple TV plus * Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
A.J. Catoline, Editor
Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
'The Queen's Gambit' * 'Exchanges'
Netflix * Netflix
Michelle Tesoro, ACE, Editor
Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
'The Mandalorian' * 'Chapter 15: The Believer'
Disney Plus * Lucasfilm Ltd.
Matthew Jensen, ASC, Director of Photography
Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
'Ted Lasso' * 'The Hope That Kills You'
Apple TV Plus * Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Ryan Kennedy, Re-Recording Mixer
Sean Byrne, Re-Recording Mixer
David Lascelles, Production Mixer
Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
David Byrne's 'American Utopia'
HBO * HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule
Paul Hsu, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Lonsdale, Production Mixer
Pete Keppler, Music Mixer
Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
(Three pre-announced juried award winners)
'Black Is King'
Disney Plus * Walt Disney Studios
Zerina Akers, Costume Designer
Timothy White, Costume Supervisor
'The Masked Singer' * 'Super 8 - The Plot Chickens! Part 2'
Fox * Fox Alternative Entertainment
Marina Toybina, Costume Designer
Grainne O'Sullivan, Costume Supervisor
Gabrielle Letamendi, Assistant Costume Designer
Lucia Maldonado, Assistant Costume Designer
'Sherman's Showcase Black History Month Spectacular'
IFC * The Riddle Entertainment Group, Emerald Street, Get Lifted and RadicalMedia
Ariyela Wald-Cohain, Costume Designer
Patty Malkin, Costume Supervisor
Erica Schwartz, Assistant Costume Supervisor
Contemporary Costumes
'Pose' * 'Series Finale'
FX Networks * FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Analucia McGorty, Costume Designer
Michelle Roy, Assistant Costume Designer
Linda Giammarese, Costume Supervisor
Period Costumes
'The Queen's Gambit' * 'End Game'
Netflix * Netflix
Gabriele Binder, Costume Designer
Gina Krauss, Assistant Costume Designer
Katrin Hoffmann, Assistant Costume Designer
Nanrose Buchmann, Assistant Costume Designer
Sparka Lee Hall, Costume Supervisor
Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
'Country Comfort' * 'Crazy'
Netflix * Netflix
George Mooradian, ASC, Director of Photography
Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
'The Crown' * 'Fairytale'
Netflix * Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Photography
Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
'The Queen's Gambit' * 'End Game'
Netflix * Netflix
Steven Meizler, Director of Photography
Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
'WandaVision'
Disney Plus * Marvel Studios
Mark Worthington, Production Designer
Sharon Davis, Art Director
Kathy Orlando, Set Decorator
Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
'The Queen's Gambit'
Netflix * Netflix
Uli Hanisch, Production Designer
Kai Karla Koch, Art Director
Sabine Schaaf, Set Decorator
Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
'Mare Of Easttown' * HBO
HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Keith P. Cunningham, Production Designer
James F. Truesdale, Art Director
Edward McLoughlin, Set Decorator
Production Design for a Variety Special
'The Oscars'
ABC * Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
David Rockwell, Production Designer
Joe Celli, Art Director
Alana Billingsley, Art Director
Jason Howard, Set Decorator
Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series
'Saturday Night Live' * 'Host: Kristen Wiig'
NBC * SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Eugene Lee, Production Designer
Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer
Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer
N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer
Melissa Shakun, Art Director
Prosthetic Makeup
'The Mandalorian' * 'Chapter 13: The Jedi'
Disney Plus * Lucasfilm Ltd.
Brian Sipe, Department Head Makeup Artist
Alexei Dmitriew, Key Makeup Artist
Samantha Ward, Makeup Artist
Scott Stoddard, Makeup Artist
Pepe Mora, Makeup Artist
Cale Thomas, Makeup Artist
Carlton Coleman, Makeup Artist
Scott Patton, Prosthetic Designer
Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)
'Saturday Night Live' * Host: Elon Musk
NBC * SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist
Amy Tagliamonti, Key Makeup Artist
Chris Milone, Makeup Artist
Jason Milani, Key Makeup Artist
Kim Weber, Makeup Artist
Joanna Pisani, Key Makeup Artist
Young Beck, Key Makeup Artist
Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
'Pose' * 'Series Finale'
FX Networks * FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Sherri Berman Laurence, Department Head Makeup Artist
Nicky Pattison Illum, Key Makeup Artist
Charles Zambrano, Makeup Artist
Shaun Thomas Gibson, Makeup Artist
Jessica Padilla, Additional Makeup Artist
Jennifer Suarez, Additional Makeup Artist
Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
'The Queen's Gambit' * 'Adjournment'
Netflix * Netflix
Daniel Parker, Department Head Makeup Artist
Interactive Program
'Space Explorers: The ISS Experience'
'Oculus' * Felix & Paul Studios, TIME Studios
Felix and Paul Studios
TIME Studios
Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming
(Pre-announced juried award winner)
'For All Mankind: Time Capsule'
Apple TV Plus * Apple / Tall Ship Productions
Apple
Tall Ship Productions
Outstanding Motion Design
(Pre-announced juried award winner)
'Calls'
Apple TV Plus* Apple / Studiocanal / Bad Hombre Productions in association with Canal Plus
Alexei Tylevich, Creative Director
Ethan Stickley, Designer/Animator
Scott Ulrich, Animator
Daisuke Goto, Animator
Chi Hong, Animator
James Connelly, Editor
Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
'Saturday Night Live' * Host: Maya Rudolph
NBC * SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Jodi Mancuso, Department Head Hairstylist
Cara Hannah, Key Hairstylist
Inga Thrasher, Hairstylist
Joe Whitmeyer, Hairstylist
Amanda Duffy Evans, Hairstylist
Gina Ferrucci, Hairstylist
Period and/or Character Hairstyling
'Bridgerton' * 'Art Of The Swoon'
Netflix * A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Marc Pilcher, Department Head Hairstylist
Lynda J. Pearce, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Claire Matthews, Hairstylist
Adam James Phillips, Hairstylist
Tania Couper, Hairstylist
Lou Bannell, Hairstylist
Contemporary Hairstyling
'Pose' * 'Series Finale'
FX Networks * FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hairstylist
Timothy Harvey, Key Hairstylist
Greg Bazemore, Hairstylist
Tene Wilder, Hairstylist
Lisa Thomas, Hairstylist
Rob Harmon, Hairstylist
Main Title Design
'The Good Lord Bird'
'Showtime' * SHOWTIME Presents, Blumhouse Television, Mark 924 Entertainment, Under the Influence Productions
Efrain Montanez, Director/Creative Director
Eduardo Guisandes, Art Director/Designer
Abigail Fairfax, Illustrator/Animator
According to Deadline, this year's second and third ceremonies are set for 1 pm PT and 5 pm PT Sunday-- all three will have limited audiences. An edited version of the Creative Arts Emmys will air at 8 pm Saturday, September 18.
The Primetime Emmys will air live Sunday, September 19, on CBS and stream on Paramount plus. (ANI)