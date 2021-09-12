'The Queen's Gambit' dominates Night 1 of 2021 Creative Arts Emmys, here's complete winner list

Washington [US], September 12 (ANI): Netflix's much-loved drama 'The Queen's Gambit' swept the first event of the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday, in Los Angeles.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 2021 Television Academy event was the first of three Creative Arts ceremonies occurring this weekend, "each taking place with a limited audience inside a camp on the event deck of L.A. Live, behind the Microsoft Theater, which, in recent years, has been the Emmy venue."

Due to the surge in COVID-19 delta variant cases, all the attendees were required to show a negative PCR COVID test along with proof of vaccination.

While 'The Queen's Gambit' bagged the most accolades, other big winners on Saturday evening included Netflix's 'The Crown', Disney plus's 'The Mandalorian', 'Saturday Night Live', Apple TV plus's 'Ted Lasso' and Disney plus's 'Wandavision', among others.

Here's the complete winner list of 2021 Creative Arts Emmys:

Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

'WandaVision' * Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience

Disney Plus * Marvel Studios Mayes C. Rubeo, Costume Designer

Joseph Feltus, Assistant Costume Designer

Daniel Selon, Assistant Costume Designer

Virginia Burton, Costume Supervisor

Picture Editing For Variety Programming

'A Black Lady Sketch Show' * 'Sister, May I Call You Oshun?'

HBO * HBO in association with JAX Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.

Daysha Broadway, Supervising Editor

Stephanie Filo, Editor

Jessica Hernandez, Editor

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

'Lovecraft Country' * 'Sundown'

HBO * HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Sound Supervisor

John Matter, Dialogue Editor

Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer

Bradley Katona, Sound Effects Editor

Brett Voss, Foley Editor

Jeff Lingle, Music Editor

Jason Lingle, Music Editor

Jeffrey Wilhoit, Foley Artist

Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Foley Artist

Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

'The Queen's Gambit' * 'End Game'

Netflix * Netflix

Gregg Swiatlowski, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Eric Hirsch, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Wylie Stateman, Sound Designer

Leo Marcil, Sound Editor

Mary-Ellen Porto, Sound Editor

Patrick Cicero, Sound Editor

James David Redding III, Sound Editor

Eric Hoehn, Sound Editor

Tom Kramer, Music Editor

Rachel Chancey, Foley Artist

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

'Love, Death plus Robots' * 'Snow In The Desert'

Netflix * Blur Studio for Netflix

Brad North, Supervising Sound Editor/Dialogue Editor

Craig Henighan, Sound Designer

Dawn Lunsford, Foley Editor

Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor

Alicia Stevens, Foley Artist

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

'The Mandalorian' * 'Chapter 13: The Jedi'

Disney Plus * Lucasfilm Ltd.

Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer

Stephen Urata, Re-Recording Mixer

Shawn Holden, CAS, Production Mixer

Christopher Fogel, Scoring Mixer

Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

'The Queen's Gambit' * 'End Game'

Netflix * Netflix

Eric Hirsch, Re-Recording Mixer

Eric Hoehn, Re-Recording Mixer

Roland Winke, Production Mixer

Lawrence Manchester, Scoring Mixer

Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

'The Conners' * 'Jeoparde', Sobriete And Infidelite'

ABC * Werner Entertainment

Brian Schnuckel, ACE, Editor

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

'The Crown' * 'Fairytale'

Netflix * Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Yan Miles, ACE, Editor

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

'Ted Lasso' * 'The Hope That Kills You'

Apple TV plus * Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

A.J. Catoline, Editor

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

'The Queen's Gambit' * 'Exchanges'

Netflix * Netflix

Michelle Tesoro, ACE, Editor

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

'The Mandalorian' * 'Chapter 15: The Believer'

Disney Plus * Lucasfilm Ltd.

Matthew Jensen, ASC, Director of Photography

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

'Ted Lasso' * 'The Hope That Kills You'

Apple TV Plus * Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Ryan Kennedy, Re-Recording Mixer

Sean Byrne, Re-Recording Mixer

David Lascelles, Production Mixer

Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

David Byrne's 'American Utopia'

HBO * HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule

Paul Hsu, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael Lonsdale, Production Mixer

Pete Keppler, Music Mixer

Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

(Three pre-announced juried award winners)

'Black Is King'

Disney Plus * Walt Disney Studios

Zerina Akers, Costume Designer

Timothy White, Costume Supervisor

'The Masked Singer' * 'Super 8 - The Plot Chickens! Part 2'

Fox * Fox Alternative Entertainment

Marina Toybina, Costume Designer

Grainne O'Sullivan, Costume Supervisor

Gabrielle Letamendi, Assistant Costume Designer

Lucia Maldonado, Assistant Costume Designer

'Sherman's Showcase Black History Month Spectacular'

IFC * The Riddle Entertainment Group, Emerald Street, Get Lifted and RadicalMedia

Ariyela Wald-Cohain, Costume Designer

Patty Malkin, Costume Supervisor

Erica Schwartz, Assistant Costume Supervisor

Contemporary Costumes

'Pose' * 'Series Finale'

FX Networks * FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Analucia McGorty, Costume Designer

Michelle Roy, Assistant Costume Designer

Linda Giammarese, Costume Supervisor

Period Costumes

'The Queen's Gambit' * 'End Game'

Netflix * Netflix

Gabriele Binder, Costume Designer

Gina Krauss, Assistant Costume Designer

Katrin Hoffmann, Assistant Costume Designer

Nanrose Buchmann, Assistant Costume Designer

Sparka Lee Hall, Costume Supervisor

Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

'Country Comfort' * 'Crazy'

Netflix * Netflix

George Mooradian, ASC, Director of Photography



Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

'The Crown' * 'Fairytale'

Netflix * Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Photography

Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

'The Queen's Gambit' * 'End Game'

Netflix * Netflix

Steven Meizler, Director of Photography

Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

'WandaVision'

Disney Plus * Marvel Studios

Mark Worthington, Production Designer

Sharon Davis, Art Director

Kathy Orlando, Set Decorator

Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

'The Queen's Gambit'

Netflix * Netflix

Uli Hanisch, Production Designer

Kai Karla Koch, Art Director

Sabine Schaaf, Set Decorator

Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

'Mare Of Easttown' * HBO

HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Keith P. Cunningham, Production Designer

James F. Truesdale, Art Director

Edward McLoughlin, Set Decorator

Production Design for a Variety Special

'The Oscars'

ABC * Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

David Rockwell, Production Designer

Joe Celli, Art Director

Alana Billingsley, Art Director

Jason Howard, Set Decorator

Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

'Saturday Night Live' * 'Host: Kristen Wiig'

NBC * SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Eugene Lee, Production Designer

Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer

Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer

N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer

Melissa Shakun, Art Director

Prosthetic Makeup

'The Mandalorian' * 'Chapter 13: The Jedi'

Disney Plus * Lucasfilm Ltd.

Brian Sipe, Department Head Makeup Artist

Alexei Dmitriew, Key Makeup Artist

Samantha Ward, Makeup Artist

Scott Stoddard, Makeup Artist

Pepe Mora, Makeup Artist

Cale Thomas, Makeup Artist

Carlton Coleman, Makeup Artist

Scott Patton, Prosthetic Designer

Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)

'Saturday Night Live' * Host: Elon Musk

NBC * SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist

Amy Tagliamonti, Key Makeup Artist

Chris Milone, Makeup Artist

Jason Milani, Key Makeup Artist

Kim Weber, Makeup Artist

Joanna Pisani, Key Makeup Artist

Young Beck, Key Makeup Artist

Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

'Pose' * 'Series Finale'

FX Networks * FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Sherri Berman Laurence, Department Head Makeup Artist

Nicky Pattison Illum, Key Makeup Artist

Charles Zambrano, Makeup Artist

Shaun Thomas Gibson, Makeup Artist

Jessica Padilla, Additional Makeup Artist

Jennifer Suarez, Additional Makeup Artist

Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

'The Queen's Gambit' * 'Adjournment'

Netflix * Netflix

Daniel Parker, Department Head Makeup Artist

Interactive Program

'Space Explorers: The ISS Experience'

'Oculus' * Felix & Paul Studios, TIME Studios

Felix and Paul Studios

TIME Studios

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming

(Pre-announced juried award winner)

'For All Mankind: Time Capsule'

Apple TV Plus * Apple / Tall Ship Productions

Apple

Tall Ship Productions

Outstanding Motion Design

(Pre-announced juried award winner)

'Calls'

Apple TV Plus* Apple / Studiocanal / Bad Hombre Productions in association with Canal Plus

Alexei Tylevich, Creative Director

Ethan Stickley, Designer/Animator

Scott Ulrich, Animator

Daisuke Goto, Animator

Chi Hong, Animator

James Connelly, Editor

Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

'Saturday Night Live' * Host: Maya Rudolph

NBC * SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Jodi Mancuso, Department Head Hairstylist

Cara Hannah, Key Hairstylist

Inga Thrasher, Hairstylist

Joe Whitmeyer, Hairstylist

Amanda Duffy Evans, Hairstylist

Gina Ferrucci, Hairstylist

Period and/or Character Hairstyling

'Bridgerton' * 'Art Of The Swoon'

Netflix * A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Marc Pilcher, Department Head Hairstylist

Lynda J. Pearce, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

Claire Matthews, Hairstylist

Adam James Phillips, Hairstylist

Tania Couper, Hairstylist

Lou Bannell, Hairstylist

Contemporary Hairstyling

'Pose' * 'Series Finale'

FX Networks * FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hairstylist

Timothy Harvey, Key Hairstylist

Greg Bazemore, Hairstylist

Tene Wilder, Hairstylist

Lisa Thomas, Hairstylist

Rob Harmon, Hairstylist

Main Title Design

'The Good Lord Bird'

'Showtime' * SHOWTIME Presents, Blumhouse Television, Mark 924 Entertainment, Under the Influence Productions

Efrain Montanez, Director/Creative Director

Eduardo Guisandes, Art Director/Designer

Abigail Fairfax, Illustrator/Animator

According to Deadline, this year's second and third ceremonies are set for 1 pm PT and 5 pm PT Sunday-- all three will have limited audiences. An edited version of the Creative Arts Emmys will air at 8 pm Saturday, September 18.

The Primetime Emmys will air live Sunday, September 19, on CBS and stream on Paramount plus. (ANI)

