Blake Lively in 'The Rhythm Section' trailer
Blake Lively in 'The Rhythm Section' trailer

'The Rhythm Section' trailer is all about a vengeful Blake Lively

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 08:51 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): Blake Lively is full of vengeance as she seeks revenge against her family's killer in 'The Rhythm Section' trailer which dropped on Thursday.
The clip opens with Stephanie Patrick (Lively) revealing that she lost her family three years ago after which she comes across a harsh truth - her family didn't die in an accident.
Soon Patrick starts developing self-destructive tendencies and later sets out to get revenge on the people responsible for her family's death.
The two-minute two-second trailer features Lively pulling off some jaw-dropping action while she is on her way to kill those who hurt her family.
Also starring the film are Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown, Max Casella, Daniel Mays and Richard Brake.
Reed Morano's directorial is an adaptation of Mike Burnell's Stephanie Patrick novels.
Last year in January, the 'Gossip Girl' actor even sustained a hand injury following which the filming came to a halt.
The film underwent to release date changes. It was earlier scheduled for a release on February 22 which was then shifted to November 22.
Now, the upcoming thriller is scheduled to hit big screens on January 31 next year. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 08:50 IST

2020 Tony Awards date revealed!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): The date for the 2020 Tony Awards has been finalised and the annual event will take place on June 7 next year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 08:41 IST

Beyonce gets spot amongst Royals at Madame Tussauds

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): It's time to bow down as 'Queen Bey' is here to take her throne! Madame Tussauds London on Thursday unveiled Beyonce's wax figurine standing amidst the British Royals.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 07:11 IST

Emraan Hashmi pays tribute to bravehearts at Amar Jawan Jyoti in Delhi

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi paid tribute to soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country, at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate in New Delhi on Thursday morning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 06:16 IST

Kylie Jenner dismisses rumours of split with boyfriend Travis Scott

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): American model Kylie Jenner who fell prey to online speculations over possible trouble in her relationship with boyfriend Travis Scott, shut down the split rumours with an adorable family picture.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 05:40 IST

Kim Kardashian recalls her struggling journey with Psoriasis

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): American beauty mogul Kim Kardashian recently opened up about her battle with Psoriasis, a chronic skin condition caused by an overactive immune system and its repercussions.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 05:06 IST

This is how Ryan Reynolds is keeping wife Blake Lively happy!

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): It seems that American actor Ryan Reynolds is leaving no stone unturned to keep wife Blake Lively happy with his choices in life.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 04:31 IST

Kelly Ripa skips talk show 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' due to illness

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): American talk show host Kelly Ripa has skipped 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' due to illness.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 03:47 IST

Aaron Carter claims to be sexually abused by late sister Leslie

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): American singer Aaron Carter who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder made a shocking revelation that his late sister, Leslie, sexually abused him during his childhood.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 03:27 IST

Josh Turner in grief after road accident of his crew

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): American singer Josh Turner is currently in a state of shock after he heard the news of a road accident involving a tour bus carrying his crew members on Wednesday night.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 03:25 IST

Lilly Singh holds wage gap-inspired workout session

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh, who is the host of 'Little Late with Lilly Singh' show, held a wage gap-inspired workout class on Wednesday's episode.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 02:57 IST

B-town congratulates nominees of Emmy 2019

Washington DC [US], Sept 20 (ANI): The much-awaited nominations for the 2019 International Emmy Awards were announced on Thursday (local time) with Netflix's India Original series 'Sacred Games', anthology film 'Lust Stories' and Amazon Prime Video's 'The Remix' nominated in different categories.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 21:29 IST

Here's how Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are making 'War' funny

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are owning the internet with their hilarious T-shirt war during the promotions of their much-awaited action spectacle 'War'.

Read More
iocl