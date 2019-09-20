'The Rhythm Section' trailer is all about a vengeful Blake Lively

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): Blake Lively is full of vengeance as she seeks revenge against her family's killer in 'The Rhythm Section' trailer which dropped on Thursday.

The clip opens with Stephanie Patrick (Lively) revealing that she lost her family three years ago after which she comes across a harsh truth - her family didn't die in an accident.

Soon Patrick starts developing self-destructive tendencies and later sets out to get revenge on the people responsible for her family's death.

The two-minute two-second trailer features Lively pulling off some jaw-dropping action while she is on her way to kill those who hurt her family.

Also starring the film are Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown, Max Casella, Daniel Mays and Richard Brake.

Reed Morano's directorial is an adaptation of Mike Burnell's Stephanie Patrick novels.

Last year in January, the 'Gossip Girl' actor even sustained a hand injury following which the filming came to a halt.

The film underwent to release date changes. It was earlier scheduled for a release on February 22 which was then shifted to November 22.

Now, the upcoming thriller is scheduled to hit big screens on January 31 next year. (ANI)