Anthony and Joe Russo
Anthony and Joe Russo

The Russo Brothers open up about Marvel-Sony split

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 09:25 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Anthony and Joe Russo, popularly known as the Russo Brothers, recently opened up about the Marvel-Sony split over 'Spider-Man' film series.
'Spider-Man's' future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), following the news of Disney and Sony failing to reach a deal on new films of the iconic superhero franchise stands uncertain, reported Variety. Disney is Marvel's parent company.
Marvel produced the last two 'Spider-Man' movies, but won't be involved in the future installments of the superhero franchise because the two companies couldn't agree to profit-sharing terms. The original deal was struck so that Spider-Man could appear in 'Captain America: Civil War', 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame', all of which were directed by the Russo Brothers.
"We don't know how things are playing out on an inside level," said Anthony.
"We fought hard to bring Spider-Man into the MCU, but it was always a complicated marriage," he added.
Anthony also noted that they are "grateful" for the time that they had with the character. On being asked about the superhero franchise's future, he said that they can't comment beyond saying "it's complicated."
"We're thrilled that we got to introduce a new version of Spider-Man to the world and we're grateful for the time we had with the character. In terms of how it moves forward, we can't comment beyond saying it's complicated," Anthony said.
Last month, news broke that Disney would be ending its partnership with Sony Pictures on the 'Spider-Man' film series due to a disagreement over co-financing.
Sony owns the film rights to the flicks, and several years ago, the studios struck a deal --Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige would help in producing Sony's solo 'Spider-Man' movies, allowing Tom Holland's character Spider-Man to appear in the MCU, beginning with 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War'.
After the release of this year's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', which has now become Sony's highest-grossing film of all time with USD 1.11 billion worldwide, Disney reportedly asked to share co-financing on future 'Spider-Man' films, while Sony wanted the financing arrangement to remain the same as it had been earlier.
As part of the previous agreement, Marvel also served as a producer on the 2017 and 2019 standalone Sony 'Spider-Man' movies.
Now with fans in an uproar, Sony has stated it was Disney's decision to pull Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige's involvement in future films, but added that they "hope this might change in the future."
Unless a deal is reached, Holland will not appear in any future MCU movies and no Marvel characters will appear in Holland's solo films. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 08:58 IST

Ananya Panday reunites with 'SOTY2' costar Tara Sutaria for...

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, who made their Bollywood debut with filmmaker Karan Johar's SOTY2, reunited.. for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 06:28 IST

Here's why Priyanka celebrated Nick's VMAs' win with photoshopped image

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra opened up about the time she celebrated husband Nick Jonas' MTV Video Music Awards win for the best pop video with a photoshopped image of her hugging him.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 05:42 IST

Johnny Depp defends Dior perfume ad, says it was made 'with...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Actor Johnny Depp defended his recent advertisement with luxury fashion and beauty brand Dior which was taken off air after it was subjected to backlash on social media.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 04:19 IST

Activists slam Jennifer Lopez for wearing fur

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez who attended the Toronto International Film Festival, faced the anger of animal rights activists for her long noticed fondness for fur.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 04:16 IST

Time to get off the couch: Eddie Murphy on comeback to films

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Actor-comedian Eddie Murphy who is making a comeback to the big screen with upcoming Netflix film 'Dolemite Is My Name', said its time to get "off the couch" while explaining his return.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 03:28 IST

Pierce Brosnan feels its time to introduce female Bond

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Actor Pierce Brosnan who earlier starred as James Bond in films like 'GoldenEye' and 'Tomorrow Never Dies', feels its time to move over men and make way for a woman Bond.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 03:18 IST

Wishes pour in as Akshay turns 52

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): As actor Akshay Kumar turned 52, fans are all over the internet wishing their 'idol', 'inspiration', a very happy birthday!

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 02:07 IST

'The Sky Is Pink' entails 'joy', 'tragedy', Priyanka Chopra

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra who attended the Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of her upcoming film 'The Sky is Pink' gave insights into her character and what the role meant to her.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 01:47 IST

It's nice to play somebody little more vile: Chris Evans

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Actor Chris Evans who is popularly known for his roles in superhero flicks will be seen playing a mysterious villain in his upcoming outing in 'Knives Out' and he is happy about playing a "vile" character.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 00:47 IST

'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' wrap: Ananya Panday tastes sweet revenge!

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): The 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' team wrapped up shooting their Lucknow schedule on Saturday and it was as 'sweet' as it could get!

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 22:27 IST

Mumbai: Bachchans, Ambanis offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and business tycoon Mukesh Ambani were spotted offering prayers to Lord Ganesha at Lalbaugcha Raja here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 20:41 IST

Tamil star Rajasekar passes away at 62

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 8 (ANI): Popular Tamil actor-director Rajasekar passed away on Sunday at the age of 62.

Read More
iocl