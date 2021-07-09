'The Tomorrow War' sequel talks underway with Chris Pratt expected to return

Washington [US], July 9 (ANI): A week after 'The Tomorrow War' premiered on Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Studios and Skydance are already in talks to produce a sequel to the time-travelling alien invasion thriller.

American actor Chris Pratt, who features in 'The Tomorrow War', is expected to return for the sequel, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The current plan is for director Chris McKay, screenwriter Zach Dean, and stars Yvonne Strahovski, Sam Richardson, Betty Gilpin, Edwin Hodge and J.K. Simmons to all return for a second go-around, but no cast deals are done yet.



'The Tomorrow War' debuted on Amazon Prime Video on July 2 and appears to have garnered strong numbers for the service, according to Pratt.

While, like many other streamers, Amazon does not provide viewership numbers, Pratt celebrated its release by stating on Instagram this week that the film broke records in its first 48 hours and "was the No 1 film in the world." One insider said the movie exceeded all expectations.

'The Tomorrow War' stars Pratt as a high school teacher with a military background who is among those recruited from soldiers from the future, who need people to come forward in time to fight off alien invaders.

The project was initially set up at Paramount but shifted to Amazon earlier this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Amazon shelled out a hefty USD 200 million for it. Amazon also picked up 'Coming 2 America'.

To date, 'Coming 2 America' remains the most-viewed original movie in terms of its opening weekend, according to sources. 'The Tomorrow War' did, however, score opening weekend records in select international markets including Japan and Brazil.


