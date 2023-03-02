The Weeknd's first lead role set in untitled project starring Jenna Ortega

Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): Canadian singer, songwriter, and record producer, The Weeknd, is all set to make his acting debut in a feature film that he wrote, produced, and will be starring in.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, has been making headlines for his remarkable music career, having won three Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards, and nine Billboard Music Awards.

As per Variety, an American media outlet, the details about the film, which is directed by Trey Edward Shults, are being kept tightly under wraps.



It has been reported that the plot and genre of the film are a mystery, but it is being shot in Los Angeles. Shults is not only the director of the film, but he is also co-writing it and serving as an executive producer.

The cast of the film is top-notch and includes Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, along with The Weeknd in the lead role. Reza Fahim, The Weeknd's producing partner, is also a co-writer and a producer on the project, alongside Kevin Turen and Harrison Kreiss.

The film will be visually captivating as cinematographer Chayse Irvin will be in charge of the camera work, while the music will be composed by The Weeknd himself, along with Daniel Lopatin, who is better known as OPN. OPN is an accomplished composer and producer, having previously composed music for hit movies such as 'Good Time' and 'Uncut Gems', which both featured The Weeknd in guest appearances.

Apart from this feature film, The Weeknd is also making his mark on the small screen with the upcoming HBO series 'The Idol'. The series is co-created with Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim, who both worked on the critically acclaimed series 'Euphoria', as per Variety. (ANI)

