The Weeknd's new collaboration with BAPE

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 10 (ANI): Singer and songwriter The Weeknd teamed up with BAPE for his second clothing collection which is set to release on January 11.

According to Billboard, The Weeknd has been a part of the apparel industry throughout his successful career, from Puma to H&M.

The duo came together for the second collection of capsules since their first collaboration in 2018.

The singer revealed the news to his followers through social media by posting a series of pictures of himself, decked up in the upcoming collection.



"BAPE® x XO available on January 11th," he captioned the post.

There are a variety of graphic shirts, tracksuits, camo sweats, hoodies, denim jackets, windbreakers and many more in the collection.

However, prices of the merchandise are yet to be released, as per Billboard. (ANI)

