'The Wheel of Time' actor Rosamund Pike reveals her character was intriguing, unpredictable

Washington [US], December 1 (ANI): Actor Rosamund Pike of 'The Wheel of Time' fame has recently revealed that her character in the Amazon Original series was intriguing and unpredictable.

Starring as a lead in the show, Rosamund talked about her role in the series. She said, "It was very intriguing to me to be that person who you don't know whether to trust or to be wary of. It's never clear whether Moraine is a force of good or evil. And you don't really know where you stand with her. She can be critical, she can be warm, she can be emotional, she can be guarded."

Rosamund continued, "I think Moiraine has a cause, she has a mission, and that is her driving force; that comes even before her own happiness or her own desires in life. Her life-or-death quest here is to seek out the Dragon Reborn and take him to face the Dark One, fully cognizant that the ensuing battle between the two will either be the making or the breaking of the world. Moiraine, however, will not know whether the Dragon Reborn is a force of good or evil until that time."



Adding to that she decoded what is her understanding about the series, "The Wheel of Time is weaving this pattern of life, as you would have it, and many of the threads of the pattern are all pre-written for us. It's like our lives are predestined but there are some people who have crept up in the world, who have the ability to change the pattern. And it's around those people that patterns change, and forces change, and history can go off in a different direction."

New episodes of 'The Wheel of Time' are available to stream weekly on Fridays. The fantasy series is available to stream in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu only on Prime Video.

It also stars Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoe Robins, Barney Harris, and Madeleine Madden. The series has been co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. (ANI)

