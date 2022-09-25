The Witcher: Netflix announces release dates of 'Blood Origin' spinoff and 'Season 3'

Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): 2023 will be 'The Witcher's year', thanks to Netflix! The Witcher: 'Blood Origin', a spinoff series of the main 'Witcher' show, will premiere on December 25. 'Season 3' of the main 'Witcher' show will follow in the summer of 2023.

The streamer announced the release dates on Saturday at the fan event 'Tudum'. When Henry Cavill's fantasy series' Season 2 debuted in December 2021, fans last travelled to 'The Witcher' world almost a year earlier. It has since given rise to even more spinoffs. A family-friendly 'Witcher' series is being developed, in addition to the 'Blood Origin' limited series and an upcoming anime film.

There isn't much information available about "The Witcher" Season 3, but it will continue the narrative of Ciri, Yennefer, and Geralt of Rivia (Cavill) (Anya Chalotra). Robbie Amell, Meng'er Zhang, Hugh Skinner, and Christelle Elwin are among the new cast members. Amell portrays Gallatin, an elf warrior who commands a guerrilla Scoia'tael army fighting for Nilfgaard. Zhang is Milva, a fearless and skilled huntress who was raised as a human by the dryads of Brokilon Forest. Prince Radovid, portrayed by Skinner, is King Vizimir's younger brother and a royal playboy (Ed Birch). Elwin is Mistle, a misfit teenage gang known as The Rats that robs the wealthy and gives to themselves.

The prequel series "Blood Origin," which is set in an elven world 1,200 years before "The Witcher" events, will recount a long-forgotten tale, including the development of the first prototype Witcher and the occasions leading up to the crucial Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to form one.

Laurence O'Fuarain plays Fjall, a man born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a king who instead sets out to seek vengeance. Sophia Brown plays Eile, a warrior of the Queen's guard who departs to become a travelling musician. Michelle Yeoh plays Scian, the last member of a nomadic tribe of sword-elves on a mission to recover a blade stolen from her people. The remaining cast members are Lenny Henry as Balor, Zach Wyatt as Syndril, Huw Novelli as Callan "Brother Death," Amy Murray as Fenrik, Francesca Mills as Meldorf, Nathaniel Curtis as Bran, Zach Wyatt as Amy Murray, and Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut. (ANI)