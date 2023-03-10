These huge action pieces are infused with drama: Priyanka Chopra on doing action sequences in 'Citadel'

Los Angeles [US], March 10 (ANI): The trailer of the highly anticipated series 'Citadel' starring Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci left fans awestruck with its action and breath-taking visuals. Recently, the Desi Girl opened up about the experience of doing action sequences in the series.

The show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. Eight years ago, as they narrowly escaped a life-threatening attack, their memories were wiped.

They've remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.

Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

In the trailer, we see Priyanka flaunting several action-based stunts. She is also seen romancing Madden in the series.



Performing some action-packed stunts, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, "I have a scar on my eyebrow and that's courtesy Citadel. I don't even cover it anymore and the stunts were amazing. I think Joe and Anthony brought the most incredible stunt team onto the show with their repertoire. They have worked with the best in the business. We were really lucky to work with people like that. Our stunt team was incredible."

She added, "the story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me."

'Citadel' will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

From Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer. Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio. Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran also serve as executive producers.

The American series is also getting an Indian adaptation. Raj and DK are creating the Indian version of Citadel featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. (ANI)

