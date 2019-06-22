Danny Boyle
Danny Boyle

They should get Robert Pattinson to be next James Bond: Danny Boyle

ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2019 13:50 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 22 (ANI): Filmmaker Danny Boyle has another suitable name for playing James Bond in the upcoming 'Bond 25'. The erstwhile director believes that 'Twilight' actor Robert Pattinson should be the next Bond.
"It was so bizarre because I was sitting there thinking: 'Oh my God, they should get him to be the next Bond," Entertainment Weekly quoted him as saying in an interview with The Guardian. He was speaking on how he felt after watching Pattinson in the sci-fi 'High Life'.
Currently, Daniel Craig is playing the lead in the film which will release next year on April 8.
Last year in May, Boyle was roped in to direct Bond 25' but he exited the project in August that year.
However, Boyle refrained from commenting on his exit from the next in the franchise but said, "I was with John and they didn't really like what we were doing and so it's far better to part company. What we were doing was good. But it was obviously not what they wanted."
After his failure to cast Pattinson as the spy, Bond, Warner Bros. roped in Pattinson to be the next Batman for the upcoming film 'The Batman'.
The film will be helmed by Matt Reeves who will also produce the film with his 'Planet of the Apes' collaborator Dylan Clark.
'The Batman' is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 25, 2021.
Meanwhile, Pattinson will also be seen with John David Washington in Christopher Nolan's latest film, "Tenet," releasing July 17, 2020. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:35 IST

Badshah feels he is the ultimate 'Fashionista'

New Delhi (India), June 22 (ANI): Singer-rapper Badshah who will soon be seen making his acting debut in Sonakshi Sinha starrer 'Khandaani Shafakhana', called himself the ultimate fashion icon.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:02 IST

Russell Crowe reveals roles he missed in his career

Washington D.C. [USA], June 22 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe, who has done films like 'Gladiator' and 'The Insider', revealed that he could have been more famous if he had signed the roles in two very successful franchises.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:02 IST

'I'm picking films that appeal to my heart': Rani Mukerji

New Delhi (India), June 22 (ANI): Rani Mukerji, who made her comeback with 'Hichki' last year, which garnered immense appreciation from the critics and audience around the globe, revealed that she is handpicking films that not only strike a social conversation but also set the box office on fire.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 20:43 IST

Mick Jagger gives memorable performance post heart surgery

Washington D.C. [USA], June 22 (ANI): The lead singer of 'Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger on Saturday gave a breathtaking performance after recovering from heart surgery.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 19:33 IST

Anurag Kashyap says 'Gangs of Wasseypur' ruined his life as film...

New Delhi (India), June 22 (ANI): As the popular film 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' clocked seven years today Anurag Kashyap, who helmed the film, said his life was ruined exactly seven years back.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 19:12 IST

Neena Gupta shares throwback photos of alumni from NSD

New Delhi (India), June 22 (ANI): Taking a stroll down memory lane actor Neena Gupta on Saturday shared the throwback photos of alumni from the National School of Drama (NSD) days.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 18:46 IST

Holi sequence in ' Raanjhanaa ' was shot in freezing cold: Swara Bhasker

New Delhi (India), June 22 (ANI): Fans surely can't forget the high energy Holi sequence filled with madness in Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Raanjhanaa.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 17:33 IST

Anupam Kher gives sneak peak into his autobiography

New Delhi (India), June 22 (ANI): While fans are awaiting the release of 'One Day,' veteran actor Anupam Kher announced the release of his autobiography on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 16:26 IST

'Friends' actor Lauren Tom recalls being 'booed' by audience

Washington D.C. [USA], June 22 (ANI): Guest actors on 'Friends' revealed that they never got the same adulation enjoyed by the main characters of the much-loved sitcom and some of them were even booed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 16:25 IST

Cardi B indicted with new felony charges over 2018 club fight

Washington D.C. [USA], June 22 (ANI): Cardi B has been indicted on 14 charges, including two felonies for a strip club feud that occurred last year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 16:25 IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan reunites with Aamir Khan for 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

New Delhi (India), June 22 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to reunite with her '3 Idiots' co-star Aamir Khan for the upcoming flick 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 16:20 IST

Catch glimpse of Emraan Hashmi's intense avatar in 'Chehre'

New Delhi (India), June 22 (ANI): Emraan Hashmi shared his first look from the upcoming thriller 'Chehre' where he will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The actor also wrapped up shooting for his part of the film.

Read More
iocl