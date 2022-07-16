'They're free to do as they like': Rege-Jean claims 'Bridgerton' can recast his role

Washington [US], July 16 (ANI): Actor Rege-Jean Page, the breakout star of "Bridgerton," has put the Netflix series in the rearview mirror, to the point where he would have no qualms if the production recast his role in the future.

"They're free to do as they like," Page told Variety's Marc Malkin at the premiere of his new espionage action film "The Gray Man." "Shonda [Rhimes, executive producer on 'Bridgerton,'] and I had a wonderful conversation at the end of Season 1. We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one."

Page went on to express gratitude for his role as Simon Basset, the initially cold suitor who marries Daphne Basset (Phoebe Dynevor) at the end of the first season.

"We did so well on that redemptive arc that people forget that Simon was kind of horrific. He was the best example of a Regency f***boy that any of us had come across," Page continued. "And so, because we came around full circle so well, because we stuck that landing, you're left with this great feeling. You really do have to be brave about ending stories like that."

Page also disclosed that he hasn't tuned into the second season of "Bridgerton," which debuted on Netflix in March.



"I haven't caught up with it," Page said.

"Bridgerton" has previously experimented with recasting roles. Hannah Dodd will replace Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton in the show's upcoming third season. The series has not taken that approach with Page's character, which explains his absence in the first few minutes of "Bridgerton's" second season.

Page also discussed the thrill of playing a bad guy for "The Gray Man," a new Netflix film starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans as opposing super spies. Denny Carmichael, a CIA chief hellbent on apprehending Gosling's dejected spy, is played by Page.

"I try to take all the things I like about myself -- everything that you got from those self-esteem classes as a kid -- put it in a box, tie up a bow and just hide it," Page said. "It's a delight. Hopefully you plug into the relish that the audience will have going there with you."

"The Gray Man" will begin a limited theatrical run on Friday, followed by a Netflix debut on July 22. (ANI)

