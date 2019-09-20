This is how Ryan Reynolds is keeping wife Blake Lively happy!

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): It seems that American actor Ryan Reynolds is leaving no stone unturned to keep wife Blake Lively happy with his choices in life.

The 42-year-old 'Deadpool' actor, who recently celebrated his seventh wedding anniversary, shared a series of pictures on social media from the photoshoot for the brand, Aviation Gin, which is owned by the actor himself.

"LOVE this @AviationGin shoot with the legendary @guyaroch. Hair by @serafinosays and styling by @joseph.episcopo," he wrote alongside the picture.

Ryan, who shares two children with Blake--with another baby on the way--also joked in his caption, "Bags under my eyes by two thankless assholes who refused to go to bed the night before, despite the fact I read them Winnie the Pooh and nearly half of Stephen King's The Shining."

After seeing the sizzling pictures, Blake was quick enough to comment on her husband's post, she wrote, "Feeling very happy about my life choices right about now..."

Blake's sister, Robyn Lively, also left a comment for her brother-in-law. "I am ALSO feeling very happy about my sister's life choices right about now," she wrote. (ANI)

