This is pure misery: Ali Wentworth after testing positive for coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Actor Ali Wentworth on Thursday announced that she has tested positive for coronavirus and shared the symptoms that she is experiencing.

She took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself resting in bed along with her pet dog.

"I have tested positive for the Corona Virus. I've never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest. I'm quarantined from my family. This is pure misery. #stayhome," she wrote in the caption.



Wentworth joined celebrities like Idris Elba, Olivia Nikkanen, Tom Hanks and others who earlier tested positive for the highly contagious virus.

According to the World Health Organization, COVID-19 has affected over 8,27,419 people globally and has spread to almost 206 countries. (ANI)

