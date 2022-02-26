'This Is Us' actor Lyric Ross set to join Marvel's 'Ironheart' series

Washington [US], February 26 (ANI): Actor Lyric Ross of 'This Is Us' fame has been signed on for a role in the upcoming Marvel series 'Ironheart'.

According to Variety, Ross will be joining previously announced cast members, Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos. As previously reported, the show follows the Marvel character Riri Williams (Thorne), a genius inventor and the creator of the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man.

Williams was first introduced in the Marvel comics in 2016, the creation of writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato. In the comics, she is a 15-year-old MIT student who reverse engineers Iron Man's armour in order to create armour of her own.

Iron Man, a.k.a. Tony Stark, eventually took notice and gave her his encouragement to pursue the life of a superhero.



Ross is believed to be playing Williams' best friend. Details on the character Ramos is playing are being kept under wraps.

The actor has been with 'This Is Us' since the hit NBC drama's second season, playing the role of Deja Pearson. The show is due to end with its sixth season, which began airing in January. She has also starred in features such as 'Canal Street' and 'Rogers Park'.

Variety had reported that Chinaka Hodge will serve as head writer on 'Ironheart' back in April 2021. The show was originally announced as part of a Disney investor day presentation in December 2020.

'Ironheart' is one of several upcoming Marvel shows at Disney Plus. Others include 'Secret Invasion', 'Ms. Marvel', 'She-Hulk', and 'Echo', which is a spinoff of 'Hawkeye'.

There is also a spinoff of 'WandaVision' starring Kathryn Hahn in the works. Multiple Marvel shows have already debuted on the streamer, with 'Hawkeye' being the most recent. (ANI)

