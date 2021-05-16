'This Is Us' cast react to final season announcement

Washington [US], May 16 (ANI): It is not only the fans of the American romantic drama 'This Is Us' who are bewailing over the announcement of the final season, but the cast of the series also got emotional about the decision.

The romantic drama 'This Is Us', which announced the news of Season 6 renewal, also informed their fans on 13 May that the series will officially end its run on NBC after Season 6.

The fifth season of the series is currently airing on the streamer and according to Variety, the production is set to begin the shooting of season six this summer as a debut during the 2021-2022 broadcast season.

The news of the renewal of season six broke back in 2019 while the third season of the family drama was streaming. The creative team behind the show has previously said on multiple occasions that they planned to wrap the show up with its sixth outing, and here's what the cast is speaking out about the decision, as per US Weekly.

Mandy Moore who plays Rebecca Pearson in the series, took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Officially official. One season left of my favourite job. You can bet we will be soaking in every single moment," with a photo of Fogelman's announcement.

On her Instagram Story, she reminded fans that the show isn't done yet saying, "I'm already VERY emotional about my favourite job coming to an end. BUT ... We have a whole season to wrap things up the way it was always intended."

Eris Baker, who plays Tess, commented on Moore's Instagram with a crying emoji and wrote, "Doesn't seem real."

Susan Kelechi Watson- the Beth actor retweeted creator Fogelman's announcement of the series end and hyped up the final episodes writing, "What a ride it's been ... what an incredible season to come," with three red heart emoticons.





Logan Shroyer who has played Kevin through his high school years and into his early 20s reposted creator Fogelman's announcement on his Instagram story and wrote, "That's almost a wrap folks."



US Weekly reported that Justin Hartley who plays Kevin, in a recent interview didn't give away much about his reaction to the final season, but he knows why fans are still so attached to the story after five seasons. "When you can write something that's that authentic or real or pure, I think people see themselves in it and they relate to the characters," the actor explained.



Hannah Zeile who plays Kate as a young adult kept her reaction to 'This Is Us' ending very simple. Zeile reposted Fogelman's message on her Instagram Story and added a sad eyes emoji with a red heart emoji.

Filmed in the city of sunshine- Los Angeles, 'This Is Us' is a heartwarming and emotional story about a unique set of triplets, their struggles and their wonderful parents.

It stars an ensemble cast featuring Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Ron Cephas Jones, Jon Huertas, Alexandra Breckenridge, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis, Eris Baker and Faithe Herman.

The soft romantic drama has received widespread critical acclaim from critics and has been a smash hit for NBC right from its first season.

Dan Fogelman created the series and serves as executive producer along Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak, Jess Rosenthal, and Steve Beers. Aptaker and Berger serve as co-showrunners. 20th Television production company owned by Walt Disney Television has produced the show. (ANI)

