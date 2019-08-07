'Thor' director Taika Waititi to receive TIFF's Ebert Director Award

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Director Taika Waititi is set to receive the prestigious Toronto Film Festival's Ebert Director Award that recognises and honours filmmakers for their outstanding contribution to cinema.

The award will be given away on Sept 9, reported Deadline.

"Taika Waititi is one of the most innovative, bold, and exciting filmmakers working in the industry right now," said Joana Vicente, TIFF Co-Head. "TIFF is thrilled to honour his extraordinary talent with the inaugural TIFF Ebert Director Award."

Waititi's upcoming satire 'Jojo Rabbit' will also have its world premiere at TIFF. The film stars Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson, and Waititi himself.

"Taika Waititi is the rock star cinema needs right now," said fellow Co-Head Cameron Bailey.

"His films are full of razor-sharp humour, faultless style, and boundless generosity. Somehow he manages to stuff both indie hits and massive crowd-pleasers with big, radical ideas. We're thrilled to be premiering his latest, Jojo Rabbit, at the festival and to hand over the inaugural TIFF Tribute Award for direction to this 21st-century master," Bailey added.

Waititi who is known for helming 'Thor: Ragnarok', will also write and direct the upcoming 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

He also co-starred, codirected and co-wrote 'What We Do in the Shadows' with Jemaine Clement.

Earlier, TIFF announced that Meryl Streep will receive the TIFF Tribute Actor">TIFF Tribute Actor Award and that Participant Media will receive the TIFF Impact Award at the Gala. One other recipient of the TIFF Tribute Actor">TIFF Tribute Actor Award will be announced in the coming weeks. (ANI)

