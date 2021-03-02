TI will not reprise his role in 'Ant-Man 3'

Washington [US], March 2 (ANI): American rapper, TI who debuted in the original 2015 'Ant-Man' as Dave, will not be reprising his role for the third installment of the movie franchise by Marvel.



According to Variety, insiders close to the Disney project have revealed that TI was never slated to return, despite the implication that recent and grave allegations against him had to do with the decision.

The 40-year-old performer, whose off-stage name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr, previously played a supporting role in a comedic crew of men assisting Paul Rudd's Scott Lang, the titular hero of the past two 'Ant-Man' films.

As per Variety, TI and his wife, Tiny Harris, are currently facing allegations of sexual abuse and drugging by six anonymous women claiming that the duo had abused them, with some describing instances of drugging, kidnapping, and rape. (ANI)

