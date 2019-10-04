Tiffany Haddish hits back at Chingy for refuting they hooked up

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Actress Tiffany Haddish has hit back at rapper Chingy after he denied they ever hooked up.

The 39-year-old actress was asked during the daytime talk show by host Ellen DeGeneres if she has ever dated a celebrity "that the world doesn't know about." Haddish responded, "Chingy ... I mean, it was a hook-up. That was the early 2000s, I don't even know if that counts anymore."

In a now-deleted Instagram response, the 39-year-old rapper insisted it was actually his brother who hooked up with Haddish, reported Page Six.

"Now @tiffanyhaddish knows damn well that's a lie [and] since she lied I'm a tell the truth. She use to hook up with my brother not me but she liked me. Hey if we gone be honest let's be honest," the post read.

Reacting to his post, Haddish commented "Really Chingy stop. I hooked up with you once like 2 months after we met. Granted the sex was not good cuz you was 'sleepy.' I was definitely in your bed at that hotel on San Vicente and Sunset. S-t, you pulled down my Sergio Valentes."

"A few days later," she continued. "I found out you was hooking up with my homegirl that was a dancer in that video you did with Houston and she was pregnant. So I back off and three months later I hooked up with your brother," the outlet quoted the actress' comment. (ANI)

