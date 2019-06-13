Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish opens up about her life in foster care

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 20:16 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Tiffany Haddish opened up about her early life and survival in foster care.
"My talent is what helped me survive," The Hollywood Reporter quoted her as saying on the David Letterman show.
She talked about the car accident she was involved in when she was 9-years-old in which her mother's head went through the windshield. The actor recalled that she had to learn walking, talking and eating all over again.
Haddish described how her mother changed after the mishap and added, "I didn't want to be with my mom no more, because she had become very violent and verbally abusive. You never knew who she was going to be; I was begging my mom to go live with my grandma."
She along with her siblings was sent to a foster home which Haddish calls "the worst feeling in the world."
Haddish continued, "You're dropped in these strangers' houses, you don't know these people, these people don't know you, you don't know if they're gonna hurt you, if they're gonna be kind, you don't have a clue what's going on."
She also recollected memories of the time when she left the care and felt being a person with a purpose.
"I remember when I got my first suitcase, I felt like I was a traveller, like I had a purpose, like I'm a person, like I'm not garbage, I got this -- it's mine, and my things are in here, and wherever I go I can take this with me and I'm going somewhere, I'm a human. I'm not garbage."
She began doing stand-up acts at the Laugh Factory Comedy Camp in 1997, and explained that was the place where she learned how to perform.
"That's where I learned communication, confidence, I learned how to construct a joke, I learned how to stand in front of a room full of people and not be afraid, and also when to be funny and when not to be funny."
Towards the end of the show, host David Letterman praised the actor and said, "I know that culture and family and nurturing and the lack of it can be formative, but you're your own person, and the power of you is overwhelming and delightful." (ANI)

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 21:07 IST

Jonas Brothers reveal police called thrice at Joe's bachelor party

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): It seems like singer-songwriter Joe Jonas' has such a wild time at his bachelor party that the police called the groom and his gang three times in the night.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 20:26 IST

Mira Sorvino reveals she's a date rape survivor

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Academy Award-winning actor Mira Sorvino opened up about the time she was date raped and became a "battery victim" at the hands of Harvey Weinstein.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 20:22 IST

Here's when Parineeti Chopra will start shooting for Saina Nehwal biopic

New Delhi (India), June 13 (AN): Actor Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in 'Kesari', co-starring Akshay Kumar, will soon be seen essaying the role of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal in her next film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:57 IST

Tiger Shroff posts sweet video on Disha Patani's birthday

New Delhi (India), June 13 (AN): As Disha Patani turned a year older on Thursday, wishes poured in for the actor from fellow B-Towners.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:40 IST

Tom Hanks, Tim Allen reveal 'Toy Story 4' scenes which made them...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): The 'Toy Story' franchise is all set to return next week with its latest installment 'Toy Story 4'. For years, we have been on a journey with Woody, Buzz Lightyear and their friends.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:28 IST

Tessa Thompson shares why she joined 'Men in Black: International'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Tessa Thompson who is awaiting the release of her film 'Men in Black: International' has a special reason why she chose to be a part of a 'movie of this scale.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:28 IST

'Capernaum' to be released in India on June 21

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): After its immense success in China, Nadine Labaki's Oscar-nominated Arabic film 'Capernaum' is set to hit the Indian theatres on June 21.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 18:39 IST

Shailene Woodley opens up about working with Meryl Streep

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Believe it or not, even celebrities get star-struck and learn something new when they work with their favourite actors. Something similar happened with American actor Shailene Woodley, who was over the moon working with actor Meryl Streep.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 18:09 IST

Kabir Singh: Watch Kabir and Preeti fall in love in 'Kaise Hua'

New Delhi (India), June 13 (AN): Fans awaiting the release of Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Kabir Singh' get a reason to cheer as a song 'Kaise Hua' from the film, featuring an engaging journey of love between the lead pair released on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 18:09 IST

Chris Hemsworth reveals he helped Tom Holland land role of this...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Actors Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland are thick as thieves and Hemsworth's recent revelation is proof.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 17:25 IST

'X-Men' director Bryan Singer to pay $150,000 to settle rape...

Washington DC [USA], June 13 (ANI): Director Bryan Singer's attorney on Wednesday informed that Singer will pay USD 150,000 to resolve allegations that he raped a 17-year-old boy Cesar Sanchez-Guzman in 2003.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 17:20 IST

Justin Bieber says he was not serious about fight challenge with...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber took the internet by storm when he challenged American actor Tom Cruise for a fight. But sorry folks, the singer will not be going up against the actor in what could have been the most epic fight ever.

Read More
iocl